Advertisement

Twitter reacts to controversial officiating late in Chiefs’ matchup vs. Packers

John Dillon
·5 min read
12

The Kansas City Chiefs did their best to make the end of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football interesting in the fourth quarter.

After a litany of injuries and a comedy of errors on both sides of the ball, Kansas City got the ball with just over a minute left in the game facing an eight-point deficit.

First, Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right to convert a first down and was met on the sideline by Packers safety Jonathan Owens, who hit him hard. A personal foul was assessed, and Kansas City seemed to have been bailed out by the referees in a crucial situation.

Then, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was bear-hugged by a Packers defender deep downfield when targeted by Mahomes, and no pass interference penalty was assessed.

Fans went ballistic on Twitter in reaction to the inconsistent officiating.

Check out their top reaction to the call below:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire