Twitter reacts to controversial officiating late in Chiefs’ matchup vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs did their best to make the end of their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football interesting in the fourth quarter.

After a litany of injuries and a comedy of errors on both sides of the ball, Kansas City got the ball with just over a minute left in the game facing an eight-point deficit.

First, Patrick Mahomes scrambled to his right to convert a first down and was met on the sideline by Packers safety Jonathan Owens, who hit him hard. A personal foul was assessed, and Kansas City seemed to have been bailed out by the referees in a crucial situation.

Then, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was bear-hugged by a Packers defender deep downfield when targeted by Mahomes, and no pass interference penalty was assessed.

Fans went ballistic on Twitter in reaction to the inconsistent officiating.

Jonathan Owens was flagged for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes on this play. pic.twitter.com/rpTBgajBAW — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2023

The late hit on Mahomes was a terrible call, but the missed DPI on the Packers was soooo much worse. This league has a problem with officiating. — DC Sports 💯 (@_mattschoen_) December 4, 2023

Addressing the last minute: The late hit call and the non-call DPI are obvious on their face. The forward progress was correct, because the runner is clearly able to get to the sideline on his effort and isn't driven back. If he's voluntarily losing yards, it's not fwd progress —  Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) December 4, 2023

He’s inbounds! That’s not a late hit! THATS THE WORST CALL OF THE SEASON — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) December 4, 2023

The late hit call and now THAT no call on DPI? What is going on? — Kris (@mizkris18) December 4, 2023

I still can’t believe 3 officials huddled and called it a late hit — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 4, 2023

Runner tackled in bounds — kevindr1ver@bsky.social (@KevinDr_ver) December 4, 2023

The entire final minute of that game was proof of how bad officiating is in this sport. Horrible late hit. Missed PIs. Clearly not out of bounds. All officiating sucks. It’s a problem and it needs fixed. — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) December 4, 2023

The end of the game officiating in this Sunday night matchup was 🔥 – not a late hit on Mahomes

– it was PI on that deep throw

– MVS was moving backwards when he went out and they stopped the clock anyways. A perfect 0/3 — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) December 4, 2023

That was a clean hit.. that's an atrocious late hit call — Justin #BillsMafia (@IAmTheNizz) December 4, 2023

It wasn't a late hit, it was PI, and that's messy, NFL.

(And I am not pulling for one or the other. I am, however, one who believes that the rules exist, and people are paid to evaluate and enforce them, and they blew it tonight.) — Megan ❤️s YOU. 🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@taxmegan) December 4, 2023

These refs have missed every call they could’ve -The late hit was not late, he was in bounds -The non called DPI was obvious – MVS did not get out of bounds with forward progress — Jack (@JackforRams) December 4, 2023

The NFL really needs to stop showing favoritism to their star athletes during the clutch moments of games. Absolutely awful personal foul called on the "late hit" on Mahomes. — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 4, 2023

Pat scrambles out of bounds. Late hit? Flag thrown. HUGE 15 yards tacked on. — Arrowheads Abroad 🇩🇪 #FrAAnkenfurters 🇩🇪 (@KCChiefs_UK) December 4, 2023

If the Packers solely lose because of that “late” hit on Mahomes. the entire league needs to have a meeting on the officials ASAP. Even though they should have had a meeting about it WEEKS ago. — . (@ShakirBetta) December 4, 2023

Well this ref crew is amazing…I guess It takes away that bs late hit on Mahomes…we’re even then 😂 — 🧀CheezeNGold🧀 (@CheeseNGold32) December 4, 2023

everyone complaining about PI but this was called a late hit pic.twitter.com/blyVdIafoK — Matthew (@kingofthabears) December 4, 2023

“After the play was over… late hit” pic.twitter.com/NOVwPxOFON — Kris (@5kl) December 4, 2023

Can we please fine officials? Just horrible calls on that last drive. Was not a late hit on Mahomes, Rice was clearly down (letting play run led to a personal foul), and two missed DPI. Hold them accountable for this nonsense — Joshua Roberts (@RobertsNumber49) December 4, 2023

The refs can’t mess up twice like they did on this last drive (call on the Mahomes tackle & no call DPI) and have no accountability or repercussions. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 4, 2023

DPI was NOT CALLED on this play 👀 pic.twitter.com/28lqyxsOK9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2023

How on earth is this not a DPI? We have a piggy back ride going on over here.pic.twitter.com/aHU2TTcfSg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 4, 2023

That’s is a HORRIBLE missed call of DPI. Game changing missed call by refs. Insane — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 4, 2023

Between the DPI no-call when MVS was wearing the cornerback like clothing, and the facemask no-call on the Packers LT on Jordan Love's 4th-and-1 prayer, we can end all the "referees are in the bag for the Chiefs" talk for AT LEAST seven days — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) December 4, 2023

People whining about DPI on a Hail Mary oh brother. Talk about Jordan Love — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) December 4, 2023

Refs when there's a blatant DPI pic.twitter.com/99deNqhZUX — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 4, 2023

Yea not great 1) Not a late hit on Mahomes

2) Missed DPI on MVS

3) MVS clearly had forward progress stopped inbounds but they ruled he got out of bounds

4) I guess PI on Kelce on the Hail Mary but that never gets called. Not sure why they spend so much time debating that https://t.co/DZMqis9Mh8 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 4, 2023

