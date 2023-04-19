Twitter reacts to the commitment by 4-star OT Donovan Harbour

Brad Wakai
·5 min read

Penn State continues its tear of getting top talent from the class of 2024 after securing a commitment from four-star offensive line prospect Donovan Harbour on Tuesday. He is ranked as the 155th overall player and number one prospect in Wisconsin according to 247Sports.

The commitment from Harbour has now put Penn State in the top 10 of recruiting rankings for both On3 and 247Sports. It’s been a huge rise this spring for the Nittany Lions who had previously gotten off to slow start securing players in the class of 2024. Now, they are in the driver’s seat to finish inside the top 10 of national recruiting rankings for the first time since their 2022 class.

Harbour is a 6’4″ 330 pound prospect who is projected to be able to play multiple positions across the offensive line. His blocking style has been described by scouts as “nasty” because he brings a physicality whenever he steps on the field.

Penn State fans and the program alike are certainly excited by securing this commitment. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Donovan Harbour is coming to Penn State

Harbour made his commitment official by posting on his own Twitter page that he was coming to State College. He had set his commitment date for today previously so it was no surprise that his announcement was coming. Penn State had been rumored to be his top school for awhile, but on Tuesday it was made official.

Watch his commitment video

Harbour announced his own commitment by going live on his Instagram page on Tuesday. It was widely thought that he would be coming to Penn State, but he made it official by releasing the news on his own social media page.

He has a big prediction for Nittany Nation!

When discussing his commitment with Rivals, he had a big prediction for everyone in Nittany Nation, saying that Penn State would win a national championship in the next four to five years.

That’s quite a prediction coming from a player from an incoming freshman class, but it’s safe to say that every person affiliated with Penn State is hoping for this to come true.

Blue-White weekend might have closed the deal

Harbour was in attendance during the Blue-White Game festivities that took place over the weekend. Bringing recruits in for the spring game has always been something that has the ability to sway recruits into committing to the program.

It seems like that was the case for Harbour who announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday after visiting over the weekend. He is now the third commit Penn State has gotten from the group of recruits who was in attendance during the 2023 Blue-White Game.

James Franklin sealed the deal

It’s no secret that [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] is one of the best recruiters in the country. He’s brought the level of recruitment at Penn State up to a high level since he arrived on campus. It looks like he had a big part in Harbour’s commitment.

He spoke with 247Sports about Franklin’s role in his decision saying, “Sitting down with Coach Franklin and him explaining why he chose to be there and him signing a ten year contract extension. That spoke to me. He said it’s not a three to four year plan, it’s a four to five year plan. He said it’s four or five years to get a degree and then go to the NFL Draft. I liked that it’s student first, not athlete first. Other colleges say it’s a three year or four year plan and didn’t talk about the degree.”

Harbour told 247Sports that he plans to study Sports Management at Penn State.

Watch him work

The reviews on Harbour is that he is a physical offensive lineman. Here is some high school footage of him showing just how physical he plays the game. He will be a welcome addition to an offensive line that wants to play physical in their running scheme.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire