Twitter reacts to the commitment by 4-star OT Donovan Harbour

Penn State continues its tear of getting top talent from the class of 2024 after securing a commitment from four-star offensive line prospect Donovan Harbour on Tuesday. He is ranked as the 155th overall player and number one prospect in Wisconsin according to 247Sports.

The commitment from Harbour has now put Penn State in the top 10 of recruiting rankings for both On3 and 247Sports. It’s been a huge rise this spring for the Nittany Lions who had previously gotten off to slow start securing players in the class of 2024. Now, they are in the driver’s seat to finish inside the top 10 of national recruiting rankings for the first time since their 2022 class.

Harbour is a 6’4″ 330 pound prospect who is projected to be able to play multiple positions across the offensive line. His blocking style has been described by scouts as “nasty” because he brings a physicality whenever he steps on the field.

Penn State fans and the program alike are certainly excited by securing this commitment. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

Donovan Harbour is coming to Penn State

Harbour made his commitment official by posting on his own Twitter page that he was coming to State College. He had set his commitment date for today previously so it was no surprise that his announcement was coming. Penn State had been rumored to be his top school for awhile, but on Tuesday it was made official.

Watch his commitment video

Harbour announced his own commitment by going live on his Instagram page on Tuesday. It was widely thought that he would be coming to Penn State, but he made it official by releasing the news on his own social media page.

He has a big prediction for Nittany Nation!

New 2024 #PennState commit @donovan_harbour has a message for all of Nittany Nation. “𝒲𝑒 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝑔𝑒𝓉𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒶 𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑔. 𝐼𝓃 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝓃𝑒𝓍𝓉 𝒻𝑜𝓊𝓇 𝓉𝑜 𝒻𝒾𝓋𝑒 𝓎𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓈, 𝓌𝑒 𝒶𝓇𝑒 𝑔𝑒𝓉𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝒶 𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑔.” 🔗 — https://t.co/4utbEIIzea pic.twitter.com/1pm0rvXbpm — Penn State Nittany Lions (@PennStateRivals) April 18, 2023

When discussing his commitment with Rivals, he had a big prediction for everyone in Nittany Nation, saying that Penn State would win a national championship in the next four to five years.

That’s quite a prediction coming from a player from an incoming freshman class, but it’s safe to say that every person affiliated with Penn State is hoping for this to come true.

Blue-White weekend might have closed the deal

Penn State earns a commitment Wisconsin’s No. 1-ranked recruit, 4-star OL Donovan Harbour, he announced on Instagram Live. Fresh off a visit to campus this past weekend, Harbour was quick to a decision — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) April 18, 2023

Harbour was in attendance during the Blue-White Game festivities that took place over the weekend. Bringing recruits in for the spring game has always been something that has the ability to sway recruits into committing to the program.

It seems like that was the case for Harbour who announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday after visiting over the weekend. He is now the third commit Penn State has gotten from the group of recruits who was in attendance during the 2023 Blue-White Game.

James Franklin sealed the deal

BREAKING: Penn State lands a commitment from four-star OL Donovan Harbour out of Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial who details a discussion with James Franklin which helped seal the deal:https://t.co/5d0Js9onLo pic.twitter.com/SXzfVFd2Fm — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) April 18, 2023

It’s no secret that [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] is one of the best recruiters in the country. He’s brought the level of recruitment at Penn State up to a high level since he arrived on campus. It looks like he had a big part in Harbour’s commitment.

He spoke with 247Sports about Franklin’s role in his decision saying, “Sitting down with Coach Franklin and him explaining why he chose to be there and him signing a ten year contract extension. That spoke to me. He said it’s not a three to four year plan, it’s a four to five year plan. He said it’s four or five years to get a degree and then go to the NFL Draft. I liked that it’s student first, not athlete first. Other colleges say it’s a three year or four year plan and didn’t talk about the degree.”

Harbour told 247Sports that he plans to study Sports Management at Penn State.

Watch him work

Donovan Harbour is a massive pickup for Penn State. Harbour is the No. 178 player in the 2024 class and the No. 10 interior offensive lineman. The blue and white now sit with the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation pic.twitter.com/bJdkpdNJB3 — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) April 18, 2023

The reviews on Harbour is that he is a physical offensive lineman. Here is some high school footage of him showing just how physical he plays the game. He will be a welcome addition to an offensive line that wants to play physical in their running scheme.

