Twitter reacts to Commanders’ win over Texans

Bryan Manning
·3 min read

What a difference six weeks make in the NFL world. After Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the sky was falling. Fans wanted head coach Ron Rivera fired. They thought offensive coordinator Scott Turner was the worst in the NFL and were already looking toward the 2022 NFL draft.

On that day, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line as time expired, as the Commanders dropped a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans. The following week, Washington had one of the more unimpressive wins of the 2022 NFL season, with a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears that received plenty of ridicule on social media.

Now, the Commanders have won five of their previous six games after Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback and the defense is playing as well as any in the NFL.

So, how did Twitter react after Washington’s latest win? Here are some of the top reactions.

Al Galdi

Kevin Sheehan

Former Washington QB, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III

Kevin Durant

Barstool Nate

John Ridgeway's 'suplex'

 

Taylor Heinicke

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire

