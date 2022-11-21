Twitter reacts to Commanders’ win over Texans

What a difference six weeks make in the NFL world. After Washington’s Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the sky was falling. Fans wanted head coach Ron Rivera fired. They thought offensive coordinator Scott Turner was the worst in the NFL and were already looking toward the 2022 NFL draft.

On that day, quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted at the goal line as time expired, as the Commanders dropped a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans. The following week, Washington had one of the more unimpressive wins of the 2022 NFL season, with a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears that received plenty of ridicule on social media.

Now, the Commanders have won five of their previous six games after Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 as Washington’s starting quarterback and the defense is playing as well as any in the NFL.

So, how did Twitter react after Washington’s latest win? Here are some of the top reactions.

Al Galdi

The entire vibe and direction of the #Commanders has changed over the last month. Who knows where the season ultimately will go, but the team has turned its season around. Credit to Ron Rivera, his staff and the players – this truly has been a group effort. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 20, 2022

Kevin Sheehan

5-1 over last 6. Rivera/staff deserve major kudos. D is top 10 in the league right now, easily. McLaurin super tough to cover. RB situation is great. Heinicke is doing a very good job, minimizing mistakes/making mostly good decisions & throws. Big gm vs #Falcons next wk. #HTTC — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) November 20, 2022

Former Washington QB, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III

*Whispers* Commanders are 6-5 after starting the year 1-4. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 20, 2022

Kevin Durant

Nets win. Manders win. I’m content — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 21, 2022

Barstool Nate

Credit where credit is due – Jack Del Rio was not launched into the sun, but instead turned around the defense and has them playing great. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) November 20, 2022

John Ridgeway's 'suplex'

Dameon Pierce got body-slammed by John Ridgeway. Penalty for unnecessary roughness was called.pic.twitter.com/ttuQnVeTdA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2022

John Ridgeway when his grandma forgets the stuffing on Thursday pic.twitter.com/H8RAeYhaaj — Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) November 21, 2022

John Ridgeway just suplexed a dude. Jim Ross voice: "Bye God. He's got a family dammit!" — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) November 20, 2022

I don’t think big people should get flagged for doing things big people do! I mean so what John Ridgeway belly yo backed suplexed him. What else is an extremely large man to do? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 20, 2022

Taylor Heinicke

You can't tell me Heinicke not the luckiest man on Earth. Everybody drops his ints. Thank you Jesus! 🤣 — Commander J Dilla Premier-Wonder (@spinoffbeats) November 20, 2022

I would like to see Justin Fields get that roughing call. But he’s not an established NFL legend like Taylor Heinicke so I get it. #DaBears — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire