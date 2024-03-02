Twitter reacts to Commanders’ releasing multiple starters

The Washington Commanders were among the NFL leaders in salary cap space. Washington could make more moves to create additional space and, on Friday, the Commanders released left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and tight end Logan Thomas to free up additional cap space ahead of free agency.

Washington also plans to release center Nick Gates once the new league year begins on March 13.

The moves leave the Commanders without a starting left tackle and tight end. Of course, these moves weren’t surprises. General manager Adam Peters has a plan for both positions.

Washington fans were often critical of Leno — too critical. Yes, the offensive line was a weakness under former head coach Ron Rivera, but Leno was a solid player. He just wasn’t Trent Williams. That’s the biggest knock against him.

In addition to being in the lineup every week, Leno was a standout off the field, too. Leno and Thomas were remembered fondly by several fans Friday after they were released.

The reality is, both players are over 30 and dealing with — or have dealt with injuries. The Commanders needed to upgrade both positions.

How did Twitter react to Washington’s moves on Friday?

BREAKING NEWS: Charles Leno Jr has officially accepted a new role as a stay at home dad 🤪 Nurse Jen activated ✅😂 Thanks for everything Washington! Y’all have embraced our family with open arms these past 3 years through some super difficult times & we will forever love yall! pic.twitter.com/3MLOI9Rk8b — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) March 1, 2024

We may not be a part of the Commanders internally any longer, but we’ll forever be fans. I am SO PUMPED to see where this team is headed. 👏🏼 — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) March 1, 2024

Little do yall know I can officially work for the commanders now that my husband isn’t an employee there. Assistant o-line coach incoming. 💀😂& to think yall got rid of the lenos? THINK AGAIN 😂😂😂 https://t.co/mPPF8kooRI — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) March 2, 2024

Let me tell you something about Charles Leno Jr. Nobody did more or cared about the DMV community more than Charles. He was also an Iron man on the field, didn’t miss a single game until this past season. Good luck on your next chapter, Charles. https://t.co/nEaCVIoAQ4 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) March 1, 2024

Supporting @TheHogfarmers $1000 grants to pediatric cancer families for ONE year to multiple events. I could go on and on with the love they've shown. The biggest impact they've given? Using their platform to give their TIME. To show there is more beyond the Entertainer. ❤️🎗 pic.twitter.com/GgsP2OZgCE — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 1, 2024

His 1st season. Leukemia Warrior Callum was emotionally battling being picked on a school by his classmates from his chemotherapy head scars. Him and @jennifermleno72 helped us put together the best morale boosting birthday party for him that he will never forget. pic.twitter.com/DR1q0YUFUC — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 1, 2024

Leno, Thomas, Gates & more to come…recalibration activated pic.twitter.com/URWI7Usp5m — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) March 1, 2024

The Commanders are releasing their 4th (Charles Leno) and 6th (Logan Thomas) highest paid players. Punter Tress Way now has the team's 8th highest cap number. It's funny how little money they have on their books at this point. All the flexibility. pic.twitter.com/HDOSMsYBqr — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) March 1, 2024

Charles Leno went from a 7th round pick to a reliable 10-year NFL vet-including 90+ consecutive starts at one point- who led by example & is a pillar in the community. I know Leno has his ceiling, but the #Commanders were fortunate to sign him. As a player, more so as a person — T M (@reshmanuel) March 1, 2024

Charles Leno worked out as an on-the-cheap FA signing in May 2021, but Washington from 1981 through 1994 w/ Joe Jacoby & Jim Lachey & then 2000 through 2018 w/ Chris Samuels & Trent Williams had near-constant high-level play at left tackle. Time to get back to that. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) March 1, 2024

Fuck it Logan Thomas highlights 🎥 Thank you for everything 🫡‼️ pic.twitter.com/K5sOP7SDYc — Commando Mane🫡 (@Commando_Mane) March 1, 2024

Was just thinking how Logan Thomas had a full career as a major college quarterback, tried his hand at QB in the NFL, then had a full career as a tight end in the pros. He did all that and he's still only 32. He's literally so young that he still has his whole life ahead of him — Dave Scarangella (@DaveScarangella) March 2, 2024

I liked Logan Thomas, but felt he was too much of what I call a "locker room lawyer" especially last year. Was real good when he was healthy in 2020. #Commanders offense never recovered from his various injuries in 2021. https://t.co/thZLIB9aMN — Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) March 1, 2024

*Releases Nick Gates, Logan Thomas and Charles Leno* Andrew Wylie: Hey Adam, I just wanted say th- Adam Peters:#HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/jpI6MwflI6 — Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? (@Lennyfrigginleo) March 1, 2024

Logan Thomas had a hard time staying healthy and he did not consistently make a major impact but I respect him greatly for being tough as hell. — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) March 1, 2024

I'll always appreciate Nick Gates for being awesome to my son, Tyler. One of many, but Nick really took charge & Ty still talks about it. Thanks Nick & good luck. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/yZv41CuvhF — Chris Russell AKA the 🐓🐓! (@Russellmania621) March 1, 2024

Bobby Johnson coached Nick Gates in New York. Johnson just hired in DC as the Commanders cut Gates, and take cap hit to do so. Gates was benched last season after subpar start to the year. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 1, 2024

