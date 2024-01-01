Twitter reacts to Commanders’ loss to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage through the playoffs with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

For Washington, the loss moved the Commanders one spot closer to potentially drafting a new franchise quarterback in 2024. Speaking of quarterbacks, Sam Howell was back in the starting lineup after being benched earlier in the week. However, Jacoby Brissett missed the game due to a hamstring injury.

Howell played well in the first half but suffered through another brutal second half, throwing two interceptions, the first of which occurred at the San Francisco five-yard line with the Commanders down only 10 points.

Chase Young also returned to FedEx Field, finishing with just one tackle. Washington also moves one step closer to a new regime with only one game remaining in the 2023 season.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Washington’s loss to San Francisco.

2024 NFL draft

#Commanders vs. #DallasCowboys in Week 18 sets up as the biggest must-lose game in Washington history. The No. 2-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is right there. Come on guys, you've lost so often and in such spectacular fashion. Just one more. #TakeCommand — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 31, 2023

A New Years Miracle: The Cardinals just stunned the Eagles. The Commanders are now a week 18 loss and a Patriots win over the Jets next weekend away from the No. 2 pick. Number two! — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 31, 2023

If the season ended today, the Washington Commanders would have the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Oh boyyyyyy — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) December 31, 2023

Cardinals beat Dallas and Philly. It’s just too bad that they couldn’t beat Washington. — Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) December 31, 2023

Chase Young

Many don’t want to hear this but I think we dodged a bullet with Chase Young. He didn’t do anything against this “trash” OL today. — Chief (@Chief_0324) December 31, 2023

Closing the book on one of the day’s major story lines: Chase Young was credited with one tackle and no other stats in his return to DC. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) December 31, 2023

Chase Young with 1 tackle playing situational snaps in a revenge game is all you need to know about him — RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) December 31, 2023

Chase Young is going up against a backup Tackle…just sayin' — Disco (@discoque5) December 31, 2023

Ron Rivera

Did the Fox Announcer just say that “Rivera knows he’s on the way out”? Did anyone hear that? We know Rivera is gone but for the Announcer to say that is crazy! #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/yFBefZ8NJr — MisterWhoo (@MisterWhoo1) December 31, 2023

This is one of those games where Rivera says, “We did a lot of good things out there. We really did.” As if the team is close to winning these games. Smoke and broken mirrors. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) December 31, 2023

Ron Rivera not talking compilation pic.twitter.com/d6d2WSy78S — PFT Commenter (JMU bball undefeated) (@PFTCommenter) December 31, 2023

1 week away from Josh Harris getting rid of the last of Dan Snyder’s people he hired on the coaching staff & front office. Not having to hear Ron Rivera at a press conference anymore or watching him stand there with his arms folded on the sideline is going to be so refreshing. — Zac (@DCzWall) December 31, 2023

Eric Bieniemy

Ron's career should be over after next week. EB will be lucky to get another chance calling plays. He did nothing this season to distinguish himself. I was really rooting for him, but his play designs and refusal to have any semblance of balance by running the ball is glaring https://t.co/kkjAfbMOLJ — His Imperial Majesty (@Treg2Cole) December 31, 2023

BINGO!!! EB did Howell ZERO favors https://t.co/8230mCWPcd — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) December 31, 2023

EB called a back to back k running plays! #HTTC pic.twitter.com/zlFlHpwIDY — Howellelujah Hive (@huffman_dave) December 31, 2023

#Commanders Eric Bieniemy does it again.

On a 3rd & 1 he calls for a Sam Howell pass which results in a sack.

What is this guy thinking half of the time? — Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) December 31, 2023

Sam Howell

Sam Howell needs 207 yards to reach 4,000 for the season. Win or lose next Sunday, it would be nice to see him reach this number. — Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 1, 2024

I feel sad for Sam Howell. I hope he gets right especially mentally wherever he goes. — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) December 31, 2023

Sam Cosmi on Sam Howell: "It's tough. It’s a tough situation for him to just build confidence." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 31, 2023

Sam Howell exit interview pic.twitter.com/87TU4w3XLl — K Riv (@K_Riv_) December 31, 2023

Howell with his job on the line drops dots like this pic.twitter.com/fMwZEUHRC7 — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) December 31, 2023

