Twitter reacts to Commanders’ loss to 49ers

Bryan Manning
·4 min read

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field advantage through the playoffs with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

For Washington, the loss moved the Commanders one spot closer to potentially drafting a new franchise quarterback in 2024. Speaking of quarterbacks, Sam Howell was back in the starting lineup after being benched earlier in the week. However, Jacoby Brissett missed the game due to a hamstring injury.

Howell played well in the first half but suffered through another brutal second half, throwing two interceptions, the first of which occurred at the San Francisco five-yard line with the Commanders down only 10 points.

Chase Young also returned to FedEx Field, finishing with just one tackle. Washington also moves one step closer to a new regime with only one game remaining in the 2023 season.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Washington’s loss to San Francisco.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire