Twitter reacts to Commanders/Giants Week 13 tie

The Washington Commanders head into the bye week with a record of 7-5-1 after Sunday’s 20-20 tie with the New York Giants. The bye couldn’t come at a better time for Washington, who suffered multiple injuries in Week 13.

There were several highly-anticipated games on the Week 13 slate, with the old NFC East rivals being one of the top games. The game lived up to the hype, with each team taking turns holding onto the momentum, setting up for what many believed would be a fantastic finish.

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s 28-yard touchdown was a beauty to tie the game with 1:53 remaining.

Unfortunately, neither team could do anything on their final possessions in regulation — or overtime — and the game ended as the second tie of the 2022 season.

Interestingly enough, it was New York’s first tie since 1997. The opponent that day? Washington. If you want to remember that forgettable 7-7 game, think of Gus Frerotte’s infamous headbutt. It’s recognized for all of the wrong reasons.

Now, let’s look at some of the top Twitter reactions from Sunday’s game.

The tie

Victory Monday.. Tie Tuesday? — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 5, 2022

Got some family members that are Washington Commanders fans. We decided we are going to “celebrate” the tie by going to Waffle House tomorrow. I’ve never been to Waffle House in my life. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 5, 2022

Giants and Commanders fans really hyped up this game all week just for it to end in an ugly tie 💀🤣 but that was a classic NFC East game — 𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻 🪖 (@WentzToMcLaurin) December 4, 2022

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner

Also not sure how much longer Scott Turner can garner support using the bad QB excuse which doesn’t change the fact that his situational play calling is putrid and he can’t be around much longer. He showed off who he really is in OT today — 𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻 🪖 (@WentzToMcLaurin) December 4, 2022

We have the worst play caller in the whole NFL. Scott Turner has GOT to have incriminating photos of someone. — DC Sports Artist (@PaulNicholsDC) December 4, 2022

One of the worst, if not THE worst game of Scott Turner's career. Feels gross. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) December 4, 2022

Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke only buying one shoe tonight. — Steve (@DC_STEVE) December 4, 2022

Idea:

Tell Heinicke the play is a ten yard cross. Then tell the receiver run 15 yards. Boom! Completion. — John Tayman (@BangRadioHour) December 4, 2022

What a god damn throw. That's HEINICKE — Nate (@BarstoolNate) December 4, 2022

Heinicke ain't Patrick Mahomes. Get 4 yards at a time until the cows come home. We KNOW it works. We've seen it! We've all seen it! Besides Scott Turner I guess. He wants to be a hero out there instead of winning a very winnable football game. Infuriating. — Nate (@BarstoolNate) December 4, 2022

Jahan Dotson

Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel & Jahan Dotson all were great at the Giants. Clutch catches, major YAC. This is Washington's best top three at WR since Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson & Jamison Crowder in 2016 & could be the team's best top three at WR since The Posse. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 5, 2022

Jahan Dotson was the right pick. That dude will be special. — Disco (@discoque5) December 4, 2022

This spin move by Jahan Dotson 😳 pic.twitter.com/IJNL13K6M7 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 4, 2022

Are you kidding me, Jahan Dotson WOW!!! What a play — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 4, 2022

NFL officiating

This was flagged for DPI, but the officials picked up the flag and said no-penalty. Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/ydsYxiZ7sW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) December 4, 2022

Questionable & missed calls happen in every NFL game. But the Logan Thomas illegal-block-above-the-waist penalty & the non-call on Kayvon Thibodeaux ripping off Charles Leno Jr.'s helmet were a joke. Two second-half drive-killing officiating screw-ups that cost the #Commanders. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) December 4, 2022

What's a shame is these officials miss glaring calls, pick up obvious flags, and completely change the momentum of games with mistakes/bad calls — yet nothing ever changes. And it happens every week across the NFL. — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 4, 2022

