Twitter reacts to Commanders/Giants Week 13 tie

The Washington Commanders head into the bye week with a record of 7-5-1 after Sunday’s 20-20 tie with the New York Giants. The bye couldn’t come at a better time for Washington, who suffered multiple injuries in Week 13.

There were several highly-anticipated games on the Week 13 slate, with the old NFC East rivals being one of the top games. The game lived up to the hype, with each team taking turns holding onto the momentum, setting up for what many believed would be a fantastic finish.

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson’s 28-yard touchdown was a beauty to tie the game with 1:53 remaining.

Unfortunately, neither team could do anything on their final possessions in regulation — or overtime — and the game ended as the second tie of the 2022 season.

Interestingly enough, it was New York’s first tie since 1997. The opponent that day? Washington. If you want to remember that forgettable 7-7 game, think of Gus Frerotte’s infamous headbutt. It’s recognized for all of the wrong reasons.

Now, let’s look at some of the top Twitter reactions from Sunday’s game.

