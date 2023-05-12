Twitter reacts to Commanders’ 2023 schedule

The schedule release may not be as popular as the NFL draft, but fans still care. For some, it’s about mapping out a schedule to travel to games in the fall. For others, it’s simply putting the schedule before you and marking the Ws and Ls.

The Commanders open up with a game against perhaps the worst team in the NFL: the Arizona Cardinals. They head West in Week 2 for a winnable matchup against the Denver Broncos before meeting a pair of Super Bowl contenders in Weeks 3 [Bills] and 4 [Eagles].

From Week 7 on, Washington faces a difficult slate in which most of the teams on its schedule made the playoffs last season.

What do fans think of the schedule? We surveyed Twitter for some of the better reactions.

Late stretch will be tough

Week 11 – 18 should be fun — DIESEL44 (@DIESEL4X4X4X4) May 12, 2023

Slow start paves way for Brissett?

He will be starting after the Bears game when we are 1-4 and he will get us to 8-9. 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zo1nQPYSGX — Chris Freeman (@ChrisFreeman531) May 12, 2023

JP Finlay

7-10. Hope I’m wrong. Last 4 games are ROUGH and a lot of good QBs on that list pic.twitter.com/Vj03swWTDj — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 12, 2023

Praise for Major Tuddy and schedule release video

George with a reasonable prediction — it's all about Bieniemy/Howell

Technically the #Commanders have two primetime games, due to Thanksgiving. Sorry Ari, I disagree. But as I've shared repeatedly in group chats, with a 6.5 win total in Vegas, WSH has to prove their worth. The season hinges on the Bieniemy/Howell experiment. #HTTC https://t.co/yyunID5u88 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 12, 2023

Keith is pretty much most of us regarding the schedule

Things are outta control when you have people who “leak” schedules. Just weird to me that it’s a thing that people truly care about. For those who travel out to games, I get it. But for bums like me, I’m over here like pic.twitter.com/DhpI6DeBRN — 🐽 Hogfarmer Keith 🐽 (@Kgskins26) May 11, 2023

Patrick is optimistic

Call me crazy but I see 12-5 at best, 10-7 at worst as long as Sam is a decent QB. Top 5 defense and EB's offense with Terry, Dotson, Samuel, AG, B Rob, and a healthy Logan Thomas? Too much talent. pic.twitter.com/oQ43Y9f3rv — Patrick (@99Icarus17) May 12, 2023

Agree with Disco here

A win-loss prediction is really up to how you view this roster. I see some predicting 6 or 7 wins. Essentially you're saying they're worse than last year. Help me see it. — Disco (@discoque5) May 12, 2023

More Disco logic

With relative health and if Sam Howell is just "pretty good", this is a 10 win team. — Disco (@discoque5) May 12, 2023

