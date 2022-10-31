Twitter reacts to Colts’ Week 8 loss to Commanders

So many thoughts…The Sam Ehlinger Era was starting on the same day as @78tglenn going into the Colts Ring of Honor.

The Colts teams, that Tarik was a staple of, were legends…so beloved.. created the football culture here in Indy.

They were all in the house.. vibes were HIGH pic.twitter.com/5EIZSliZj1

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2022