Twitter reacts to Colts’ Week 8 loss to Commanders
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) were on the losing side of a 17-16 game Sunday against the Washington Commanders (4-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Week 8 loss:
Sam fumbles in the red zone
JT fumbles in the red zone
Pittman drops am easy pass for a potential winning FG
The Fans:
"Fire Frank"
— Jake New Villain Arc ColtsGuy (@ColtsGuy505) October 31, 2022
That's a heart-breaking loss.
Colts now (3-4-1) on the year.
Kudos to Sam Ehlinger. Kid has some stuff.
Harsh reality, time to be open to selling a piece or two for Tuesday's trade deadline.
— Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 30, 2022
That one's gonna hurt.
Colts got conservative late, and it cost them: Commanders put together an 89-yard drive in 2:17 to win it, 17-16.
Indy falls to 3-4-1.
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 30, 2022
Bro being a colts fan is depressing
— MissionaryMARC 🖤 (@iMarcusWhite) October 30, 2022
So many thoughts…The Sam Ehlinger Era was starting on the same day as @78tglenn going into the Colts Ring of Honor.
The Colts teams, that Tarik was a staple of, were legends…so beloved.. created the football culture here in Indy.
They were all in the house.. vibes were HIGH pic.twitter.com/5EIZSliZj1
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2022
This is a heartbreaking Colts loss. Somethings gotta change Jim. We just lost to a team whose owner is a scumbag. I, and the rest of the citizens of Indiana, deserve answers.
— Football (@BostonConnr) October 30, 2022
This is what the Colts are going to be the rest of the year. A bad team with a young QB having some decent games.
Probably a 5-6 win squad at best and set up for a nice draft pick
— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 30, 2022
21 fumbles from the Colts this season
Another promising drive ends with a turnover
— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 30, 2022
This team, man… https://t.co/kZ2rjtGyTt
— Reese Brackins (@rbrack20) October 31, 2022
LMFAO 🤣💀 https://t.co/4N2RXNScKc
— McElroy11 (@McelroyCullen) October 31, 2022
Heartbreaking. https://t.co/Gz44tdDzpr
— Dan Beaver (@danieljbeaver) October 31, 2022
Dawg…………… https://t.co/S1sFj1ACVR
— Shazzon Mumphrey (@ShazzMumphrey5) October 31, 2022
@Colts it’s time https://t.co/0WcwJLpc6J pic.twitter.com/GYyJT7mcxB
— Ecart (@ecarT_) October 30, 2022
Fire EVERYONE https://t.co/JTYuo4ODWl
— DynastyTalk (@FFDynastyTalk) October 30, 2022
The @Colts are what we thought they were https://t.co/vNc4fCSnfs
— ZaidBrifkaniMD زيد بريفكاني (@ZaidBrifkaniMD) October 30, 2022
Sam did not deserve to loose that game. 😤 https://t.co/OEQs83VAqJ
— Dylan (@DylanRohr) October 30, 2022
TRASH https://t.co/L2hrEHDSrm
— Book It Bob (@BookItBob) October 30, 2022