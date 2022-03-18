Twitter reacts to Colts trading for DE Yannick Ngakoue

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
·6 min read
In this article:
  Yannick Ngakoue
    Yannick Ngakoue
After a quiet start to the legal tampering period, the Indianapolis Colts came through with a splash move on Wednesday by acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Colts had to give up cornerback Rock Ya-Sin straight up, Indy now has an improved pass rush. That’s something we haven’t been able to say with confidence for a while now.

Ngakoue will slide into the LEO position in Gus Bradley’s defensive front while Kwity Paye moves to the other side of the line.

Here’s how Twitter reacted when the news broke about the trade:

