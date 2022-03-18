Twitter reacts to Colts trading for DE Yannick Ngakoue

After a quiet start to the legal tampering period, the Indianapolis Colts came through with a splash move on Wednesday by acquiring defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Colts had to give up cornerback Rock Ya-Sin straight up, Indy now has an improved pass rush. That’s something we haven’t been able to say with confidence for a while now.

Ngakoue will slide into the LEO position in Gus Bradley’s defensive front while Kwity Paye moves to the other side of the line.

Here’s how Twitter reacted when the news broke about the trade:

Yeah, I'm still plenty excited for Yannick Ngakoue. There's a lot of terrorizing of opposing quarterbacks that should take place off the edge for the #Colts for hopefully years to come (via @NextGenStats). pic.twitter.com/pfhvaPsRvW — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) March 18, 2022

Good news Colts fans… Yannick Ngakoue gets to face teams that traded him away 3x this season pic.twitter.com/9kdF1tOyon — Lucas Robins (@RobinsLucas) March 16, 2022

YANNICK NGAKOUE IS A COLT Certainly like adding 55.5 sacks to the Colts pass rush (source: @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/TFOUFD0M8R — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) March 16, 2022

THE COLTS HAVE MADE A MOVE.. they have traded for Yannick Ngakoue#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/krIVR2cp4J — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2022

Don't know why Yannick Ngakoue has been moved so much, but he is an impact player. Love how hard he plays and how he affects games. Colts getting a good one. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 16, 2022

The advantage to the Colts backing out of the Chandler Jones negotiation and trading for Yannick Ngakoue is flexibility. Ngakoue is in a contract year, so they can see how Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo develop in the next year. Ngakoue could be a franchise tag candidate in 2023. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 16, 2022

The Indianapolis #Colts Defensive line as it sits now: Yannick Ngakoue: LEO

Deforest Buckner: 3 tech

Grover Stewart: 1 tech

Kwity Paye: RDE That looks really nice to me.

(Edited) — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) March 16, 2022

2021:

Chandler Jones(32YO):15 games, 6FF, 10.5 sacks, 12 TFL, 26 QBH 17million per year. Yannick Ngakoue(26YO):17 games, 3 PD, 2FF, 10 Sacks, 8TFL, 23 QBH

13 million per year(pre extension).

I think Ballard made the right move here, and took a younger. Cheaper, player. #Colts — R❌dney Lewellen💙 (@RodneyLewellen) March 17, 2022

Rock Ya-Sin took a nice step forward last year after a rough start to his NFL career. But the Colts have other ways to replace what he brought them. Yannick Ngakoue is a premium piece trained in the most important spot on Gus Bradley’s defense: the LEO. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 16, 2022

I like that the Colts acquired Yannick Ngakoue- I just really liked the improvement Rock showed last season. Wish it could’ve been something else given up. — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) March 16, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue is a heck of an addition for the Colts, who needed some more help up front. — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) March 16, 2022

Chandler Jones will likely replace Yannick Ngakoue, who is expected to be traded to the Colts (via @RapSheet). Jones and Ngakoue are 2 of 3 players (Aaron Donald) to generate 300+ QB pressures & force 15+ turnovers by QBP in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). pic.twitter.com/VuliFSjCvR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 16, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue was always a pain in the ass to go up against twice a year when he was with the Jaguars, glad he's a Colt now — Not Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott (@SeanMcDermott14) March 16, 2022

Colts jus got BLESSED. Yannick Ngakoue is an absolute demon. pic.twitter.com/qlajwuWXNx — to🅿️leftfromtime (@topleftfromtime) March 16, 2022

Kwity Paye – DeForest Buckner- Grover Stewart – Yannick Ngakoue Sign me up for this #Colts front four. Now Chris Ballard needs to go get some cornerbacks for Gus Bradley. — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) March 16, 2022

All of these teams in the AFC have added top pass rushers: Chargers = Khalil Mack

Raiders = Chandler Jones

Bills = Von Miller#Colts = Yannick Ngakoue

Broncos = Randy Gregory — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) March 17, 2022

Excited about Yannick Ngakoue coming to the Colts, hope he sticks around — WON HOF Accelerationist (@NotBrockJahnke) March 16, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Kwity Paye d-line is something I can get down with. Get secondary help now #colts — Tyler Smith (@SmithTyler29) March 16, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue is going to feast in #Colts defense. pic.twitter.com/Sg5qc0MBDd — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) March 16, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue is a Colt!! Let's go! — Derek (@ROLLINRILLOS_) March 16, 2022

As I said before Yannick Ngakoue is a very good football player, he definitely is gonna help out the Colts defense and complete that DL (Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart and now Ngakoue). Colts just need a QB and another WR now, they r looking pretty decent ngl. https://t.co/1qBS0peLnx — Alex (@karlis_alex) March 16, 2022

Yannick Ngakoue is one of five players to have 20 forced fumbles since the start of 2016 — his rookie season. Chandler Jones is first with 23. #Raiders had both for a minute. #Colts https://t.co/R4CqwBV025 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 16, 2022

The Colts front seven is disgusting Grover Stewart (28)

DeForest Buckner (27)

Darius Leonard (26)

Yannick Ngakoue (26)

Bobby Okereke (25)

Kwity Paye (23)

Dayo Odeyingbo (22) Kenny Moore (26), Khari Willis (25), Julian Blackmon (23) are all good in the secondary. — 🃏 (@NFLDraftHaas) March 16, 2022

Colts will be Yannick Ngakoue's 5th team in the last 19 months. Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens, Raiders, Colts in 19 months. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 16, 2022

I love the Yannick Ngakoue trade for the Colts. We needed a pass rusher. Hopefully we sign Casey Hayward for corner help. — Josh Campbell (@ColtsBucksnReds) March 16, 2022

Now go get Ryan @Colts RT @RapSheet: Sources: #Raiders pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is expected to be traded to the #Colts in a deal that includes CB Rock Ya-Sin. — Jerry S. 🏁 (@jsemedo5) March 16, 2022

Colts trading Rock Ya Sin for Yannick Ngakoue means they will sign a top CB soon. Move makes no sense if they don’t. — Dub Jellison (@DubJellison) March 16, 2022

I didn't realize Yannick Ngakoue is only 26. Still a lot of youth to go with him and Kwity Paye at the edge position for the #Colts. https://t.co/70cUmsOWHq — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) March 16, 2022

