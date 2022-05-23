Twitter reacts to Colts signing former Bears QB Nick Foles

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is signing a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Earlier this offseason, the Bears signed Trevor Siemian to serve as Fields’ backup, which all but assured Foles was on his way out of Chicago. Unfortunately, Poles couldn’t find a trade partner and the Bears had to release him and deal with his $7.67 million dead cap hit.

Now, Foles reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles when Foles led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles were also interested in Foles following his release from Chicago.

Foles, who will serve as Matt Ryan’s backup, is the second former Eagles quarterback to join Reich over the last couple of years. As you imagine, there was plenty of reaction from Twitter about Foles joining the Colts.

