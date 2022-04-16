Twitter reacts to Colts signing CB Stephon Gilmore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Stephon Gilmore
    Stephon Gilmore
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines Friday morning when it was announced they reached agreement on a two-year deal with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

This splash move solidifies a major need for the Colts entering the 2022 NFL draft, which is less than two weeks away now. The addition of Gilmore gives the Colts a bonafide starter on the boundary and even though they could still add depth to the position, the outlook of the position is much more positive.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the news that the Colts would be signing Gilmore:

1

1

Recommended Stories