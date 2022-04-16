Twitter reacts to Colts signing CB Stephon Gilmore

The Indianapolis Colts made headlines Friday morning when it was announced they reached agreement on a two-year deal with veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

This splash move solidifies a major need for the Colts entering the 2022 NFL draft, which is less than two weeks away now. The addition of Gilmore gives the Colts a bonafide starter on the boundary and even though they could still add depth to the position, the outlook of the position is much more positive.

Let’s take a look at how Twitter reacted to the news that the Colts would be signing Gilmore:

FILM ROOM: Stephon Gilmore may not be the superstar corner that he once was, but he is still a damn good outside cornerback. I break down what the former DPOTY brings to the Colts’ defense: https://t.co/qgfcRnB82B — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) April 15, 2022

Was Stephon Gilmore to the Colts locked in before the visit? "When it came out that he was visiting I was pretty sure that he was signing" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OGxyzcUfpU — WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2022

A week ago, the Colts had a starting secondary with an average age of 24.8 years old and zero starts beyond the wildcard round of the playoffs. They've since signed 2017 Super Bowl champion Rodney McLeod and 2018 Super Bowl champion Stephon Gilmore, with 260 combined starts. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 15, 2022

"He wanted to take his time this time around and make sure it was the right fit."@JosinaAnderson on Stephon Gilmore signing with the Colts. pic.twitter.com/gKGQkLSPL1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 15, 2022

Colts defense will now include DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore + Stephon Gilmore, with two talented young pass rushers — Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo — entering their second season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 15, 2022

The #Colts have now added QB Matt Ryan, DE Yannick Ngakoue, S Rodney McLeod, and CB Stephon Gilmore this offseason. Not so quiet like people make them out to be…. https://t.co/ZTtwWm7q51 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 15, 2022

STEPHON GILMORE IS AN INDIANAPOLIS COLT #FORTHESHOE pic.twitter.com/MKfGc9JH6t — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) April 15, 2022

Why Stephon Gilmore is a big upgrade for the #Colts: pic.twitter.com/AVgXO9dk80 — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) April 16, 2022

Stephon Gilmore in 2021 Opposing QBs had just a 66.7 passer rating targeting him while completing 56.3% of their passes.#Colts got a good one. pic.twitter.com/Jkal3Mmano — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 15, 2022

The Colts secondary felt light on 'experience', they've since added both Rodney McLeod and Stephon Gilmore. Think both will be big veteran additions to that locker room and as soundboards for younger DBs. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) April 15, 2022

#Colts new trio on defense.

DeForest Buckner, Stephon Gilmore, and Darius Leonard. pic.twitter.com/zZBGqQktvW — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 16, 2022

The Colts defense forced 33 turnovers last year. Enter Yannick Ngakoue (3.7 FF/season) and Stephon Gilmore and this defense has even better takeaway potential. https://t.co/lj5HRN2bjw — Kennan (@VeveJones007) April 15, 2022

Newest #colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore ranks 2nd since 2015 in forced incompletion percentage of all cornerbacks with >1000 coverage snaps, per @PFF — Ethan Useloff (@ethanuseloff) April 16, 2022

Going to bed know we got Stephon Gilmore is A Great Feeling #colts #gocolts — Colts Blood (@ColtsBloodYT) April 16, 2022

Stephon Gilmore to the colts? Hate to see it — cambodian tiger woods (@MrRath35) April 16, 2022

Colts got Stephon Gilmore! — Sports Wikipedia (@sportswiki96) April 15, 2022

#Colts just signed Stephon Gilmore. This is the single greatest quiet move all off season. INDY IS COMPETING!!@Colts — Tim Lazenby (@NFLazenby) April 15, 2022

