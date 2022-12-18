Twitter reacts to Colts’ historic collapse in loss to Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) found themselves on the wrong side of history Saturday in an epic collapse that resulted in a 39-36 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings (11-3).
Despite holding a 33-0 lead at halftime, the Colts were outscored 36-3 in the second half. The Vikings tied the game just before the end of regulation and then won the game on a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in overtime.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the epic collapse: