Twitter reacts to Colts’ first win of the season over Dolphins

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) got their first win of the season in a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

We’ve taken a look at the recap and the biggest takeaways from the win. Now, it’s time to take a look at how Twitter reacted following the game:

A celebratory Strachan family after @Mike_Playmaker had his father in the stands for the first time in his football career. @gmfb partnered with @bahamasair to surprise the Strachan family with the trip from the Bahamas to Miami.#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eFUrXrLps8 — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) October 3, 2021

Nice to finally get a win, but this game shouldn’t make anyone feel better. Colts D eliminated a very bad QB. And their QB is still not any good. — Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) October 3, 2021

No Team had a better day than #Colts. It’s a 2 horse race in that Division. Could’ve easily exited today 0-4 with Titans at 3-1. Instead, they’re 1 game back. Need to get healthy. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) October 3, 2021

COLTS WIN!!! The #Colts beat the Dolphins on the road!! pic.twitter.com/LeyFtRDr1V — Colts on SR (@SRIndyColts) October 3, 2021

There were five teams that had not won a game entering Week 4 of the NFL. The Giants, Jets and Colts all got their first win of the season. The Lions and Jaguars…well at least there’s 13 games left. — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 3, 2021

Hell yeah! Big Colts win. It wasn’t pretty, but a wins a win! #colts #ForTheShoe — G Kelly ⚓ (@gannonkelly1) October 3, 2021

AFC SOUTH STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 4: Titans (2-2)

Texans (1-3)

Colts (1-3)

Jaguars (0-4) The #Jaguars now solely hold the worst record in the NFL, and are now the only winless team left in the league. Amazingly, they are only 2 games back from a tie for the division lead. — 393 days (@bennyandthejags) October 3, 2021

I’m happy my colts finally won but I’m not impressed we beat a 1-3 team without their starting quarterback… on to next week! — Devoe (@TonyToniTone91) October 3, 2021

Great team win!! Love! pic.twitter.com/qScBSTRI67 — Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) October 3, 2021

@TheNyNy7 thanks for giving my little guy your headband today! You made a fan for life! Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/3WLeAYh8Hc — trevor baty (@trevorbaty) October 3, 2021

Colts are going to dump so many resources into tackle next season and neglect the hell out of the rest of their offense — Robert Itoh (@metal_militia11) October 3, 2021

