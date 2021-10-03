Twitter reacts to Colts’ first win of the season over Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) got their first win of the season in a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
We’ve taken a look at the recap and the biggest takeaways from the win. Now, it’s time to take a look at how Twitter reacted following the game:
That's more like it. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/IwPSIoHDkW
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 3, 2021
Currently all my #Dolphins friends heading home right now 🤷🏾♂️. Good Win! Go @Colts! #colts pic.twitter.com/j2PBlJqvsZ
— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) October 3, 2021
A celebratory Strachan family after @Mike_Playmaker had his father in the stands for the first time in his football career. @gmfb partnered with @bahamasair to surprise the Strachan family with the trip from the Bahamas to Miami.#ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/eFUrXrLps8
— Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) October 3, 2021
Nice to finally get a win, but this game shouldn’t make anyone feel better. Colts D eliminated a very bad QB. And their QB is still not any good.
— Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) October 3, 2021
No Team had a better day than #Colts. It’s a 2 horse race in that Division. Could’ve easily exited today 0-4 with Titans at 3-1. Instead, they’re 1 game back. Need to get healthy.
— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) October 3, 2021
COLTS WIN!!! The #Colts beat the Dolphins on the road!! pic.twitter.com/LeyFtRDr1V
— Colts on SR (@SRIndyColts) October 3, 2021
There were five teams that had not won a game entering Week 4 of the NFL.
The Giants, Jets and Colts all got their first win of the season.
The Lions and Jaguars…well at least there’s 13 games left.
— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 3, 2021
Hell yeah! Big Colts win. It wasn’t pretty, but a wins a win! #colts #ForTheShoe
— G Kelly ⚓ (@gannonkelly1) October 3, 2021
AFC SOUTH STANDINGS AFTER WEEK 4:
Titans (2-2)
Texans (1-3)
Colts (1-3)
Jaguars (0-4)
The #Jaguars now solely hold the worst record in the NFL, and are now the only winless team left in the league. Amazingly, they are only 2 games back from a tie for the division lead.
— 393 days (@bennyandthejags) October 3, 2021
I’m happy my colts finally won but I’m not impressed we beat a 1-3 team without their starting quarterback… on to next week!
— Devoe (@TonyToniTone91) October 3, 2021
Great team win!! Love! pic.twitter.com/qScBSTRI67
— Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) October 3, 2021
@TheNyNy7 thanks for giving my little guy your headband today! You made a fan for life! Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/3WLeAYh8Hc
— trevor baty (@trevorbaty) October 3, 2021
Colts are going to dump so many resources into tackle next season and neglect the hell out of the rest of their offense
— Robert Itoh (@metal_militia11) October 3, 2021
