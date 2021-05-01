Twitter reacts to Colts drafting S Shawn Davis

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts continued their trend of taking defensive players in the fifth round when they selected S Shawn Davis out of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Colts made some big moves to draft edge rusher Kwity Paye and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo to start off. On Day 3, they added tight end Kylen Granson out of SMU as their first offensive pick of the draft and now went back to the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the selection of Davis:

