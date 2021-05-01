Twitter reacts to Colts drafting S Shawn Davis

The Indianapolis Colts continued their trend of taking defensive players in the fifth round when they selected S Shawn Davis out of Florida in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Colts made some big moves to draft edge rusher Kwity Paye and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo to start off. On Day 3, they added tight end Kylen Granson out of SMU as their first offensive pick of the draft and now went back to the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the selection of Davis:

Assuming this play led Shawn Davis' highlight tape 👀@WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/10uWdNbGhS — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) May 1, 2021

Colts pick Shawn Davis, S, Florida with pick 165. Seems like they always pick a safety. 5-10, 202, high-end athlete. Sounds like a Colts pick. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 1, 2021

Watching Shawn Davis and he legit reminds me of Sean Davis lol. Good athleticism and size. Can play on the backend. Reckless tackler who goes for the big hit on every play. A lot of whiffs — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) May 1, 2021

Colts have 2 safties named Shawn Davis & Sean Davis. — Jason Spears (@ForTheCOLTure_J) May 1, 2021

Shawn Davis and Keith Taylor were two of the best most physical DBs at the Senior Bowl. Two potential RD5 steals #panthers #colts — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) May 1, 2021

Shawn Davis leads with his head on every hit. I’m terrified for him (and the offensive player) on every play — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) May 1, 2021

I didn’t even know there was another safety named Shawn Davis so that’s on me. — payeveethree (@JayVeeThree) May 1, 2021

Only two safety prospects in this draft class posted at least a 128" broad jump and 39.5" vertical jump: Caden Sterns (Broncos)

Shawn Davis (#Colts) Checks that elite athlete box for the position that Indy covets. — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) May 1, 2021

Okay so I don’t think Shawn Davis is the third safety. Definitely seems like a developmental special teamer. Solid — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) May 1, 2021

