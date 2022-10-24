Twitter reacts to Colts benching Matt Ryan, starting Sam Ehlinger

Kevin Hickey
·4 min read

The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to the offense Monday, naming Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Even though the Colts are 3-3-1, it has been nothing short of a disaster on the offensive side of the ball for the majority of the season. The offense has failed to score more than 20 points in all but one game. They’ve yet to score any points at all on opening drives, and they’ve been shut out during the first half of games on three instances.

Sitting at 1-3-1 in the AFC South without any hope of making the playoffs, the Colts decided to bench Ryan for the remainder of the season, giving the reins to Ehlinger.

