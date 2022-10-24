Twitter reacts to Colts benching Matt Ryan, starting Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts made a major change to the offense Monday, naming Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Even though the Colts are 3-3-1, it has been nothing short of a disaster on the offensive side of the ball for the majority of the season. The offense has failed to score more than 20 points in all but one game. They’ve yet to score any points at all on opening drives, and they’ve been shut out during the first half of games on three instances.

Sitting at 1-3-1 in the AFC South without any hope of making the playoffs, the Colts decided to bench Ryan for the remainder of the season, giving the reins to Ehlinger.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big news:

Per Frank Reich, QB Sam Ehlinger will start in #WASvsIND. pic.twitter.com/Y3hX6C8CqQ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 24, 2022

Frank Reich openly admitting what we've been writing for weeks — that the Colts didn't hold up their end of the bargain with Matt Ryan, re: a great o-line and great run game. "We didn't deliver," Reich said. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 24, 2022

Scouts believe that #Colts QB Matt Ryan’s arm "is shot", according to @AlbertBreer Added: "It definitely looks like he has to work harder to get the ball where he wants it to go." pic.twitter.com/3kugwSpURH — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2022

To all my Falcons fans I told y’all Matt Ryan was always the problem. It was never the OL. #mattryan #colts #nfl https://t.co/qZr4T8qd4W — First Class Prospects (@FCProspects_) October 24, 2022

Frank Reich smartly trying to save his job https://t.co/e3ZrW7AsDU — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 24, 2022

Wait and see the one tie they have take them out of #1 over all and out of Stroud. https://t.co/fEQb1BFJhv — Philipe Costa (@costaphilipe) October 24, 2022

The #Titans defense got Matt Ryan benched! 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀💀☠️☠️ https://t.co/cvvgY7vGCT — Taylor S Hurst (@TitansMan97) October 24, 2022

Colts fans you will not be disappointed in Sam. Dude is a warrior & a man dedicated to perfecting his craft. I am thrilled for him & can’t wait to see him ball on Sunday. We never ever left the General Ehlinger bandwagon & here we are now. QB1 in the NFL! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 https://t.co/c2SqGq6UQW — Fanatic Perspective (@Fan_Prspective) October 24, 2022

Texas has NFL starting QB https://t.co/Ji0Oy2e4IN — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 24, 2022

Ehlinger will be the Colts' seventh starting QB since Frank Reich took over in 2018. Can he change their fortunes? https://t.co/hdS3b6vCAu — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) October 24, 2022

Taylor Heinicke vs. Sam Ehlinger… Week 8… in Indy… just what we all predicted like what even https://t.co/Adybu7kzkd — Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) October 24, 2022

Matt Ryan getting paid 18m to sit on the bench https://t.co/FzkhP31ztP pic.twitter.com/1iGozbQlEa — ccrsonw 3-3-1 (@ccrsonw) October 24, 2022

Two things can be true: Matt Ryan has not been the safe, steady QB the Colts expected. His arm hasn't made up for the chaos up front. The Colts did not deliver the pass pro and run game they promised Ryan at this stage of his career. The marriage had hope. It didn't work. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) October 24, 2022

Colts starting QBs since 2018: 2018: Andrew Luck

2019: Jacoby Brissett

2020: Phillip Rivers

2021: Carson Wentz

2022 Part 1: Matt Ryan

2022 Part 2: Sam Ehlinger — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 24, 2022

It is telling that Frank Reich *knows* his job is on the line and he believes Sam Ehlinger has a better chance to save it than Matt Ryan. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 24, 2022

Matt Ryan this season: — 9 touchdowns

— 9 interceptions (most in NFL)

— 24 sacks taken (most in NFL)

— 11 fumbles (most in NFL)

— 12 turnovers (most in NFL) Sam Ehlinger is the new Colts QB for the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/P0QtM9EtsZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 24, 2022

the victims: Matt Ryan

The Fans

Sam Ehlinger in 2023 https://t.co/wwpYcDsctM — Jake Tank Enthusiast ColtsGuy (@ColtsGuy505) October 24, 2022

The #Colts went from a 39-year-old Philip Rivers, to Carson Wentz, to a washed Matt Ryan over the last three seasons. At some point, they need to draft a QB in the first round. Can't expect to move forward with those personnel decisions. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) October 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire