Twitter reacts to Colts being first in-season Hard Knocks team

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
For the first time since the series began 20 years ago, Hard Knocks will be featuring a series following a team during the regular season. It was announced Thursday night that team would be the Indianapolis Colts.

While Hard Knocks is typically a series that airs during training camp and the preseason, it will try its legs out doing a feature series during the season for the first time. The first episode will air on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and will have an episode every Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big news from Thursday night:

