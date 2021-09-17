Twitter reacts to Colts being first in-season Hard Knocks team

For the first time since the series began 20 years ago, Hard Knocks will be featuring a series following a team during the regular season. It was announced Thursday night that team would be the Indianapolis Colts.

While Hard Knocks is typically a series that airs during training camp and the preseason, it will try its legs out doing a feature series during the season for the first time. The first episode will air on Wednesday, Nov. 17, and will have an episode every Wednesday through the end of the Colts’ season.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the big news from Thursday night:

Hard Knocks is following the Indianapolis Colts for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/FlOde2TdJH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 17, 2021

you know how that Netflix F1 show turned some of our seemingly normal friends into people who wake up really early on weekend mornings to watch European car racing? what if in-season Hard Knocks turns random Europeans into diehard Colts fans — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 17, 2021

Wait what…HardKnocks for the Colts in-season this year!? — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 17, 2021

Colts in season Hard Knocks won’t be weird, I’m sure. — Rummy (@RumfordJohnny) September 17, 2021

Colts on Hard Knocks idk about this pic.twitter.com/6UKTB7qosT — Furious Styles (@Chosen615) September 17, 2021

So, the Colts on hard knocks…? pic.twitter.com/3W8Ohv5Sj9 — Janvi Oza (@janvidoza) September 17, 2021

The Colts agreed to an in-season version of 'Hard Knocks'? pic.twitter.com/wzQJDAE8d8 — #BreonnaTaylor || #SayHerName (@scottydigital) September 17, 2021

Um what? Colts in-season hard knocks? Not sure how I feel about that pic.twitter.com/fFSNplrbeN — Josh Clayton (@jclayton84) September 17, 2021

Wondering if the Colts in house production team will carry most of the load for the weekly Hard Knocks series. Indy has one of the best in house production teams in the league. — Tom James (@TJamesIndState) September 17, 2021

The only thing I want to watch less than a Carson Wentz-led Colts team is a Carson Wentz-led Colts team on Hard Knocks. — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) September 17, 2021

Colts in season hard knocks???? Wentz gonna be giving medical advice like pic.twitter.com/gJ4IzSVn6Y — swaggy kyler mahomes (@SwaggyMitch) September 17, 2021

Hard Knocks Hard Knocks

following following

the Colts Carson Wentz

all year all year pic.twitter.com/ckqfu2omEE — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 17, 2021

Colts on mid-season Hard Knocks. That’s really cool. — Andrew_Thomison (@Andrew_Thomison) September 17, 2021

