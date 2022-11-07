Twitter reacts to Colts’ 26-3 loss against Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) continued their downward spiral with another loss Sunday, this time falling 26-3 against the New England Patriots (5-4) at Gillette Stadium.

Though the defense put on a pretty good performance, the offense was downright putrid. It was another ugly outing for that side of the ball as they once again failed to score at all during the first half of the game and over half of their drives ended in a three-and-out.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Week 9 loss:

So we fired the play caller, the HC who really calls the plays said it would be a group effort. That group had scored 3 pts. The Oline still can’t pick up day one install stunts. So @Colts and @JimIrsay as a season ticket holder for 20yrs what exactly are we doing here? — Bobby_Mack_II (@CampJefferson) November 6, 2022

The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 6, 2022

Bill Belichick tries to take away your strength on offense. The Colts countering that by having no strengths is kind of brilliant — gregblunk (@gregblunk) November 6, 2022

The Colts o-line while the QB gets choke-slammed and the tailback gets RKO’d: pic.twitter.com/OaRFQ2JmLd — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) November 6, 2022

The Colts have changed QBs, fired the offensive coordinator, reworked the offensive line 4,829 times and yet, here we are. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 6, 2022

If Frank Reich isn’t fired immediately after the game, it’s clearly for one reason: Jim Irsay believes Reich can lead them to a Top 5 pick. #Colts — Jeremy Stevenson (@MyColtsAccount) November 6, 2022

Colts Patriots then vs. Colts Patriots now pic.twitter.com/A8kgxJLoBT — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) November 6, 2022

Mercifully, it's over. Colts (3-5-1) lose their 3rd straight in one of the most pitiful offensive performances you'll see. The level of embarrassment, boredom, offensive ineptness has to (or better?) piss Jim Irsay off. This product is acceptable? — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 6, 2022

We are all in agreement now right? This Colts’ team is very bad. — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) November 6, 2022

Colts LG Quenton Nelson: "Going week to week and hearing the defensive players saying ‘Hey, we’ve got your back, we’ve got your back’ for what seems like every week, holding teams to field goals and getting turnovers, and you just feel like shit not having their back, too." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 6, 2022

Next week the Colts face Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Then the 8-0 Eagles 10 man pass rush, then TJ Watt, then Micah Parsons, then the 6-1 Vikings, then Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. This isn't getting better any time soon. — Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) November 6, 2022

Need a public apology issued by the Colts brass for this nonsense. You sold everyone a MASSIVE lie this season. — Colts Coverage (@Colts_Coverage) November 6, 2022

11 straight games the Colts haven't scored a point on their opening drive. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 6, 2022

The 2011 Colts were more fun and more competitive than this. — Kyle Rapoza (@ColtscapKyle) November 6, 2022

The #Colts averaged 2.0 yards per play in today's loss vs. New England. Per @statmuse, it's the franchise's worst offensive performance from a yards per play standpoint since October 23, 1977. The Baltimore Colts averaged 1.87 YPP in a 17-3 road loss vs. the Patriots that day. — Petar Hood (@PetarHood) November 6, 2022

So who is going to be the scapegoat this time? Since yall aren't going to fire the ones who actually deserve to! https://t.co/Ksq5SesQRS — Owen Hensley (@Oh4ut) November 6, 2022

Frank, keep up the fantastic work! Don’t let anyone steal your shine lol https://t.co/N5UQEKiD3L — RT #17 Stan Account💙 (@stephanip96) November 6, 2022

Where do we go from here!? https://t.co/HUJpvH0NrE — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire