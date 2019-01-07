Twitter reacts to Cody Parkey's missed field goal in playoff loss to Eagles

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon in the closing seconds of their wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parkey’s would-be game-winning kick hit the crossbar twice and bounced back onto the field in Chicago, giving the Eagles the 16-15 win to advance in the playoffs and ending the Bears’ season.

Twitter, of course, had plenty of reactions to the missed field goal.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal in the closing seconds of their playoff game against the Eagles on Sunday. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)





When she says she likes you better as a friend pic.twitter.com/xI5255ASx4 — Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) January 7, 2019









Which face were you after that missed field goal? #PHIvsCHI pic.twitter.com/Mltov1Oj6Z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 7, 2019





My brother sent Cody Parkey a payment on Venmo to thank him for missing the field goal. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yYiscY1aTI — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 7, 2019





Bears Cody Parkey pic.twitter.com/2lvvCj3yD1 — Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) January 7, 2019





Actual footage of Cody Parkey kicking that field goal tonight. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/qQ2qrZOjLd — Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) January 7, 2019





RIP Cody Parkey’s Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/HsgAnubl2F — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) January 7, 2019





Staley Da Bear died tonight, and Cody Parkey killed him pic.twitter.com/Cfzf80dGiu — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 7, 2019





cody parkey walking into the bears locker room after the game

pic.twitter.com/HTDVh4UrS2 — Nick Firmstone (@nickfirmstone) January 7, 2019





BRUTAL: Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses heartbreaking field goal to lose playoff game. ⬇️ WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4s5aGVloe6 — Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) January 7, 2019





You can actually pinpoint the second Cody Parkey's heart rips in half… annnnnndddd now. pic.twitter.com/mlSQvyl9c0 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2019

















