Twitter reacts to Cody Parkey's missed field goal in playoff loss to Eagles

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon in the closing seconds of their wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parkey’s would-be game-winning kick hit the crossbar twice and bounced back onto the field in Chicago, giving the Eagles the 16-15 win to advance in the playoffs and ending the Bears’ season.

Twitter, of course, had plenty of reactions to the missed field goal.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal in the closing seconds of their playoff game against the Eagles on Sunday. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)
Bears kicker Cody Parkey reacts after missing a field goal in the closing seconds of their playoff game against the Eagles on Sunday. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)



 















