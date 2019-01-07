Twitter reacts to Cody Parkey's missed field goal in playoff loss to Eagles
Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon in the closing seconds of their wild-card game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Parkey’s would-be game-winning kick hit the crossbar twice and bounced back onto the field in Chicago, giving the Eagles the 16-15 win to advance in the playoffs and ending the Bears’ season.
Twitter, of course, had plenty of reactions to the missed field goal.
NOOOOOOOO!!!! #DaBears pic.twitter.com/sWOBc6PMIf
— Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) January 7, 2019
When she says she likes you better as a friend pic.twitter.com/xI5255ASx4
— Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) January 7, 2019
Cody Parkey gets boo’d #Bears pic.twitter.com/xy2qNXeDTf
— Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 7, 2019
Which face were you after that missed field goal? #PHIvsCHI pic.twitter.com/Mltov1Oj6Z
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 7, 2019
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019
My brother sent Cody Parkey a payment on Venmo to thank him for missing the field goal. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yYiscY1aTI
— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 7, 2019
Bears Cody Parkey pic.twitter.com/2lvvCj3yD1
— Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) January 7, 2019
Actual footage of Cody Parkey kicking that field goal tonight. #FlyEaglesFly #Eagles pic.twitter.com/qQ2qrZOjLd
— Brian Sheehan (@BSheehanTV) January 7, 2019
RIP Cody Parkey’s Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/HsgAnubl2F
— Dan Nguyen (@dancow) January 7, 2019
Staley Da Bear died tonight, and Cody Parkey killed him pic.twitter.com/Cfzf80dGiu
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 7, 2019
cody parkey walking into the bears locker room after the game
pic.twitter.com/HTDVh4UrS2
— Nick Firmstone (@nickfirmstone) January 7, 2019
BRUTAL: Bears kicker Cody Parkey misses heartbreaking field goal to lose playoff game. ⬇️ WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4s5aGVloe6
— Tom Wright-Piersanti (@tomwp) January 7, 2019
You can actually pinpoint the second Cody Parkey's heart rips in half… annnnnndddd now. pic.twitter.com/mlSQvyl9c0
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2019
Cody Parkey right now. pic.twitter.com/PUNHnluGs7
— Andy (@AndyCarlsonShow) January 7, 2019
All of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/jYlscStyMi
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2019
— Matt Burnell (@mdburnell) January 7, 2019
Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast
Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Robinson: Keeping Jason Garrett paid off for Jerry Jones
• Warriors-Kings combine to set history for most 3-pointers in NBA game
• 19-year-old Cal DB dies after collapsing during workout
• Deshaun Watson’s streak ends in loss to Colts