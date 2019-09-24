Twitter reacts to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's big night vs. Redskins

Bryan Perez
NBC Sports Chicago

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was supposed to be a downgrade from last year's starter, and current Green Bay Packer, Adrian Amos

Instead, he's proving to be one of the Chicago Bears' best playmakers in the secondary and through nearly three quarters of Week 3's Monday night game against the Redskins, he has two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He almost returned his second interception to the house, too.

Needless to say, Twitter was abuzz.

