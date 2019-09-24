Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was supposed to be a downgrade from last year's starter, and current Green Bay Packer, Adrian Amos.

Instead, he's proving to be one of the Chicago Bears' best playmakers in the secondary and through nearly three quarters of Week 3's Monday night game against the Redskins, he has two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He almost returned his second interception to the house, too.

.@haha_cd6 picks off Keenum for the 2nd time tonight! This @ChicagoBears defense is looking GOOD. #Bears100



📺: #CHIvsWAS on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

⁰Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/dqc4mvJ3lB pic.twitter.com/r3XdZRLxIZ







— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2019

Needless to say, Twitter was abuzz.

HaHa Clinton-Dix on a one-year, $3.25M contract is in the early lead for best value deal of the 2019 offseason — Brad_OTC (@BradOTC) September 24, 2019

HaHa Clinton-Dix getting all the picks he didn't make last year in D.C. tonight. #MNF — Daniel Robinson (@QuietFlostheDan) September 24, 2019

Haha Clinton-Dix is just too good. #CHIvsWAS — Daniel Flores (@dansportsnews) September 24, 2019

Haha Clinton-Dix has almost as many interception return yards as Case Keenum has pass yards. 😭 — Matt Schoenrade (@SithLordShoe) September 24, 2019

Remember when everyone said we were crazy for getting "washed up" haha Clinton-dix... 🤷‍♀️ — Kaitlin Goetschel (@k_goetsch) September 24, 2019

Twitter reacts to Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's big night vs. Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago