Twitter reacts to Clemson’s upset home loss to South Carolina

Alex Turri
·3 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a rough performance Saturday as rivals Shane Beamer and South Carolina upset Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley.

Clemson’s loss against the Gamecocks snapped their 40-game home win streak and their seven-game win streak against South Carolina. It was an interesting loss for the Tigers, who entered the game two touchdown favorites but did not play like the favorites, beating themselves along the way.

It was a tough loss for the program as the team was outplayed and outcoached throughout the game. The offense and defense both had their struggles in this matchup for the Tigers, though the offense was the biggest letdown in the second half, as the Clemson managed just 13 passing yards in a half of football.

There’s a lot to say about this game, and social media surely showed that to be true this Saturday. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s upset loss to South Carolina in Death Valley.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

