Twitter reacts to Clemson’s upset home loss to South Carolina

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a rough performance Saturday as rivals Shane Beamer and South Carolina upset Clemson 31-30 in Death Valley.

Clemson’s loss against the Gamecocks snapped their 40-game home win streak and their seven-game win streak against South Carolina. It was an interesting loss for the Tigers, who entered the game two touchdown favorites but did not play like the favorites, beating themselves along the way.

It was a tough loss for the program as the team was outplayed and outcoached throughout the game. The offense and defense both had their struggles in this matchup for the Tigers, though the offense was the biggest letdown in the second half, as the Clemson managed just 13 passing yards in a half of football.

There’s a lot to say about this game, and social media surely showed that to be true this Saturday. Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s upset loss to South Carolina in Death Valley.

SOUTH CAROLINA UPSETS NO. 7 CLEMSON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/24GIodxe9V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022

It's been a rough day for Ohio State and Clemson fans 😅 pic.twitter.com/HokfpxKdkT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2022

Will you be posting the final score @ClemsonFB. People are asking https://t.co/WBV6J6E7p2 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 26, 2022

DOWN GOES CLEMSON SOUTH CAROLINA ELIMINATES A PLAYOFF CONTENDER FOR THE 2ND STRAIGHT WEEK COCKS ON TOP, 31-30 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022

SOUTH CAROLINA DOES IT AGAIN!@GamecockFB ends Clemson's 40-game home win streak and upsets a second straight playoff contender 😱 pic.twitter.com/Orw9DGXVeQ — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2022

Clemson had 13 passing yards in the second half — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) November 26, 2022

Beat then-No. 5 Tennessee last week ✅

Beat No. 8 Clemson today ✅ South Carolina smoking on that top-10 pack 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N9Sa0XEWG2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2022

The Ray Guy Award committee should present South Carolina's punter the trophy on the field after the game. Dude is insane. — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) November 26, 2022

UPSET COMPLETE! South Carolina beats Clemson for the first time since 2013, snapping an 8-game losing streak in the series for the Gamecocks. pic.twitter.com/oodbgtI19Q — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

What a meltdown for Clemson. Had 3 chances to go win it and coughed them all up. Credit to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks. Clemson needs a reset this offseason IMO. Time to get some fresh ideas in the building. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 26, 2022

Today Clemson jumped out to a 14-0 lead. In 1984 Clemson jumped out in front 21-3. Clemson had just 99 yards passing today and had just 98 in 1984. In both games Clemson quarterbacks completed just 8 passes. In both games Clemson had over 200 yards rushing and lost. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 26, 2022

Rattler crushed vols nation and now Clemson 👀👀 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 26, 2022

“‘Clemson needs a big win to impress the committee.' Clemson needed to worry about winning the football game." Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer!pic.twitter.com/nvDGlPIJY8 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 26, 2022

I hate to say this but it needs to be said. If enough chaos ensues after Clemson loss and Ohio State getting SMOKED….Bama may sneak back in. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 26, 2022

7 completions and half of them behind the LOS. Just unacceptable effort from #5 again — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) November 26, 2022

You know it's Rivalry Week when you receive a text from a friend asking where he can find the Clemson postgame radio show online because he's a South Carolina alum and he's wants to get drunk while listening to it. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) November 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire