Twitter reacts to Clemson’s latest College Football Playoff ranking

Alex Turri
·4 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are 10-1 (8-0 ACC) as they head into rivalry weekend, coming off a nice 40-10 win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

As the Tigers won this week, they also made moves up in all three major rankings between the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll, and the College Football Playoff rankings. While they moved up in all three, Swinney’s team saw minimal movement. In the most important of all, the CFP rankings, Clemson moved up from No.9 to No.8 in the rankings.

Clemson’s path to the College Football Playoff is still alive, with a couple of two-loss teams ahead of the Tigers and some top-ten teams still set to face off this season. The Tigers will have to play great football and win a couple of key games down the stretch to keep themselves in the hunt.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s position in the latest CFP rankings.

https://twitter.com/RJ_Young/status/1595448092043657218?s=20&t=39vhUu2385LgPE4qaKx8Hg

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

Recommended Stories