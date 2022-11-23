Twitter reacts to Clemson’s latest College Football Playoff ranking

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are 10-1 (8-0 ACC) as they head into rivalry weekend, coming off a nice 40-10 win over Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

As the Tigers won this week, they also made moves up in all three major rankings between the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll, and the College Football Playoff rankings. While they moved up in all three, Swinney’s team saw minimal movement. In the most important of all, the CFP rankings, Clemson moved up from No.9 to No.8 in the rankings.

Clemson’s path to the College Football Playoff is still alive, with a couple of two-loss teams ahead of the Tigers and some top-ten teams still set to face off this season. The Tigers will have to play great football and win a couple of key games down the stretch to keep themselves in the hunt.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s position in the latest CFP rankings.

The Committee really showing that SEC bias with 9-2 LSU over 10-1 USC and 9-2 Alabama ahead of 10-1 Clemson. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2022

Asked what Clemson does that makes them look like an elite team, CFP chair Boo Corrigan says that’s “football judgement” and that “they got some dudes” Excellent analysis — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 23, 2022

I’m sorry but LSU at 5 over USC and Alabama at 7 over Clemson is an absolute joke. SEC bias is alive and well. — Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) November 23, 2022

Tennessee-Clemson would be the most orange orange bowl in orange bowl history — Austin B (@Austin_Vols) November 23, 2022

The correct college football playoff rankings: 1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. USC

6. Clemson

7. Tennessee

8. LSU

9. Alabama

10. Oregon — Coach Lance (@CoachLanceUT) November 23, 2022

Does anyone remember LSU’s 27-point loss at home to Tennessee? Clemson sure seems to get hammered for their 21-point road loss to Notre Dame, yet a 2-loss team with a larger loss is ranked three spots higher. — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 23, 2022

It's very obvious that they're trying to get two SEC teams in the CFP . No way in hell LSU and Alabama should be ahead of Clemson . — Thunder Storm (@Thunder74908893) November 23, 2022

Top 13 teams wins (over CFB Playoff rankings) Georgia 2 (#9 #10)

Ohio State 2 (#11 #15)

Michigan 1 (#11)

TCU 2 (#12 #23)

LSU 2 (#7 #20)

USC 2 (#18 #21)

Alabama 2 (#20 #23)

Clemson 2 (#16 #25)

Oregon 2 (#14 #18)

Tennessee 2 (#5 #7)

Penn St & K State 0

Washington 2 (#9 #21) — CFB Home (@CFBHome) November 23, 2022

#Clemson has the No.6 strength of record and is 6-1 against teams with winning records. Michigan has 4 wins against teams with winning records, Ohio State has 5, including Toledo. #ALLIN https://t.co/vYDIcHkOdT — CUTigers.com (@CUTigers_com) November 23, 2022

Clemson comes in at #8 in this week's CFP Poll. Still in the hunt. pic.twitter.com/iFySsCUHOw — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 23, 2022

I hate that this damn show makes me angry because I don’t care about them this year, but I want them to make sense. Bama just doesn’t have a win that puts them ahead of Clemson with 2 losses. — Woody Whitehurst – ACC Abandoner (@woodywhitehurst) November 23, 2022

So after LSU loses to Georgia, it’s looking like a Tennessee-Clemson Orange Bowl. — Doug Brooks (@DesertVol) November 23, 2022

So blue blood biased & uneducated… why does anyone listen to the sec windbag? TCU should be in!

Strength of schedule for teams in College Football Playoff chase…

Tennessee — No. 3

LSU — No. 11

TCU — No. 38

Georgia — No. 44

Clemson — No. 55

Ohio State — No. 60

USC — No. 65 https://t.co/1soEEhE0p4 — Larry Reece (@cowboyvoice) November 23, 2022

College Football Playoff rankings (odds to win) 1. Georgia -145

2. Ohio State +250

3. Michigan +1000

4. TCU +1400

5. LSU +4000

6. USC +2500

8. Clemson +2000

9. Oregon +8000 *No. 7 Alabama and all other teams are Off the board — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) November 23, 2022

Current consecutive weeks ranked by @CFBPlayoff selection committee (out of 52 rankings): Alabama 52

Ohio State 52

Georgia 33

Oregon 11

Michigan 10

Ole Miss 10

Utah 9

Clemson 7 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 23, 2022

CFP committee head Boo Corrigan was asked why he thinks Clemson is an elite football team. “They have some dudes” pic.twitter.com/hzOaOxLtrN — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 23, 2022

