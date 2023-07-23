Twitter reacts: Clemson lands 4-star CB, top-75 recruit from Lone Star State

Clemson has made heavy noise in the 2024 recruiting cycle over the last few months, and the Tigers continued to add to their class on Saturday.

Corian Gipson announced his verbal pledge to Clemson at Lancaster High School (Lancaster, Texas) on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over the Texas Longhorns.

While there was a lot of speculation over which team Gipson would choose, the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back ultimately FaceTimed head coach Dabo Swinney at his commitment announcement to let him know he is coming to Clemson.

Gipson is the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 67 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

With Gipson’s pledge, Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class has 17 commitments.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Gipson’s commitment:

Welcome 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 fam 🏡🐅🐾🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/bKPqC98cF9 — Clemson Bias (@clemson_bias) July 22, 2023

It’s Clemson Ain’t it!?! Yessir!!!!

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/udQt88Gf1S — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 22, 2023

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Corian Gipson has Committed to Clemson! The 6’0 180 CB from Lancaster, TX chose the Tigers over Texas He is ranked as a Top 75 Player in the ‘24 Classhttps://t.co/yiQT1ppxnp pic.twitter.com/8KZ84dYUwV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 22, 2023

Rivals100 4-⭐️ CB Corian Gipson has committed to #Clemson. Mike Reed low-key remains one of the best recruiters in the country along with his eval and developmental skills. Gipson is NFL clay. More on the Tigers' huge W: https://t.co/9KCQiH07PL pic.twitter.com/H16YVsw7Zh — Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) July 22, 2023

