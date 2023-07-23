Twitter reacts: Clemson lands 4-star CB, top-75 recruit from Lone Star State

Justin Robertson
·2 min read
Clemson has made heavy noise in the 2024 recruiting cycle over the last few months, and the Tigers continued to add to their class on Saturday.

Corian Gipson announced his verbal pledge to Clemson at Lancaster High School (Lancaster, Texas) on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over the Texas Longhorns.

While there was a lot of speculation over which team Gipson would choose, the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back ultimately FaceTimed head coach Dabo Swinney at his commitment announcement to let him know he is coming to Clemson.

Gipson is the No. 7 cornerback and the No. 67 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

With Gipson’s pledge, Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class has 17 commitments.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Gipson’s commitment:

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

