Twitter reacts to Clemson’s brutal loss to Notre Dame

2
Alex Turri
·5 min read

On Saturday night, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers were upset on the road as Marcus Freeman, and Notre Dame handled Clemson 35-14 in South Bend. 

A big loss with big implications for the rest of Clemson’s season, Swinney’s team looked like the worse team all night. The Tigers were outcoached and outplayed, leading to their first loss of the 2022 season. There were a lot of expectations for the Tigers heading into this matchup. Yet, the Tigers didn’t show up to play Saturday night.

Clemson, now 8-1 (6-0 ACC), may be the Atlantic Division winners in the ACC, but their road to the College Football Playoff officially looks like an uphill battle that is out of their hands. It is no longer win and get in for the Tigers. 

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s brutal road loss to Notre Dame: 

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

