Twitter reacts to Clemson’s brutal loss to Notre Dame

On Saturday night, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers were upset on the road as Marcus Freeman, and Notre Dame handled Clemson 35-14 in South Bend.

A big loss with big implications for the rest of Clemson’s season, Swinney’s team looked like the worse team all night. The Tigers were outcoached and outplayed, leading to their first loss of the 2022 season. There were a lot of expectations for the Tigers heading into this matchup. Yet, the Tigers didn’t show up to play Saturday night.

Clemson, now 8-1 (6-0 ACC), may be the Atlantic Division winners in the ACC, but their road to the College Football Playoff officially looks like an uphill battle that is out of their hands. It is no longer win and get in for the Tigers.

Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson’s brutal road loss to Notre Dame:

… did Clemson and Alabama just both get eliminated from the CFP on the same November night? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2022

Dabo Swinney owns losses as well as any coach in the country. Takes all the blame. Credits the opponent. Never makes excuses. — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) November 6, 2022

Tonight has been an excellent example of why Clemson never deserved to be No. 4 in the first place. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 6, 2022

I wasn’t going to say anything tonight, but Clemson has ran the exact same plays every drive. That’s losing football. That’s also why no one thinks Clemson deserves a top 10, much less top 4 spot, and they aren’t necessarily wrong. — Ellis Tolbert (@EllisTolbert) November 6, 2022

Clemson used to be an offensive attack predicated on making you pick your poison. Now, they just accept what the defense gives. What happened to forcing them to bend to your will? Haven’t seen that in 2+ years. — Ellis Tolbert (@EllisTolbert) November 6, 2022

Clemson, as we all suspected, is fraudulent. Good night, Tigers. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2022

Things are going well for Clemson! pic.twitter.com/IFCtb895Jk — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2022

You find out who the OG Clemson fans are on nights like this. I can laugh through this debacle bc I was the same fan I am now during the West/Bowden days. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 6, 2022

MASSIVE upsets in College Football on Saturday. ◽️ No. 1 Tennessee goes down

◽️ No. 4 Clemson goes down

◽️ No. 6 Alabama goes down There are just four remaining undefeated teams:

◽️ Georgia

◽️ Ohio State

◽️ Michigan

◽️ TCU pic.twitter.com/ZtVyOlCjAM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 6, 2022

We're 8-1 and people acting like we just lost our 4th and are barely .500. Remember folks, we could be like Miami and A&M 🤣 — FQ Jeff Come Home 🥺 (@FQClemson) November 6, 2022

Brian Kelly beats Nick Saban on the same night Notre Dame routs Clemson. Imagine reading that sentence one year ago. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 6, 2022

Brandon Streeter be like. pic.twitter.com/8tixSZret0 — Clemson Tiger Blake (@Clemson_Blake_) November 6, 2022

We all knew Clemson was overrated, and they got exposed tonight. Dabo can kiss his CFP chances goodbye. pic.twitter.com/mRI7rS6QBq — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 6, 2022

This just in, due to unforeseen circumstances, @ClemsonFB and @AlabamaFTBL losing tonight the @CFBPlayoff has determined they will expand the Playoffs. Effective immediately🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️😂😂 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) November 6, 2022

Just two years ago at Notre Dame, Clemson still looked like Wide Receiver U with 2 WRs each with 130+ rec yards. Last night, Clemson looked like Screen Pass U where your leading receiver was a tight end with 60 yards. What’s crazy is the same QB started both games 🤨 — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 6, 2022

From September, a discussion about the major lack of coaching experience outside of Clemson on the Tigers’ offensive staff. I thought it was getting better. I Was wrong. Promoting entirely from within from an iffy offense bites the tigers. pic.twitter.com/mxFcd3aVq9 — Bud Elliott (@BudElliott3) November 6, 2022

Alabama and Clemson lose on the same day for the 1st time since Nov. 30, 2013 when Alabama lost the Kick Six game to Auburn and Clemson lost to South Carolina — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 6, 2022

As an unbiased reporter who now also covers the ACC up in Boston, it’s my duty to share that Notre Dame has def. Clemson 35-14. This will likely now prevent the ACC from being represented in the CFP. Darn it. — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 6, 2022

Dabo Swinney: "The message is we are 8-1. Not 5-3 or 4-4. Anything can happen. We lost in Nov. of 2016. The world was over. We went back to work. You have no idea what life brings around the corner." — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) November 6, 2022

We’re going to have the first ever College Football Playoff without Alabama or Clemson — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 6, 2022

Tough pill to swallow, but credit to ND. They thumped the Tigers from start to finish. Clemson has a lot to work on & let’s see how they respond down the stretch. State championship & ACC title still on the table. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 6, 2022

