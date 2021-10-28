Twitter reacts to Claressa Shields’ first combat sports loss at 2021 PFL Championship

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on MMAJunkie.com.

Claressa Shields’ sophomore MMA venture did not go according to plan on Wednesday. The boxing world champion suffered his first career loss at 2021 PFL Championship.

Shields (1-1) suffered a split decision loss to Abigail Montes (3-0) in their women’s lightweight bout. She had some moments, but ultimately couldn’t thwart the grappling of her opponent and was edged out on the scorecards.

Although there were improvements shown by Shields from her debut, the end result was her first defeat in any combat sports venture as a professional.

