Twitter reacts to Chris Tyree’s receiving touchdown

Geoffrey Clark
·2 min read

While Chris Tyree has had a fine season for Notre Dame, he hasn’t been its leading rusher like most people predicted. That distinction has gone to Audric Estime, who proved against Navy he’s capable of scoring off passes, too. Well, Tyree showed he’s just as capable of find the end zone in that fashion. This 5-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to extend the Irish’s lead to 21-6 was his second of the season:

While it’s probably too late for Tyree to catch Estime on the stats sheet, it’s unlikely he will dwell on it, certainly not this late in the season. This game against Navy and the next one against Boston College should provide him with plenty of opportunities to open his game up. That’s not to say he won’t do anything when the Irish visit USC, but he might as well take advantage of his opportunities against inferior opponents. Irish fans on Twitter are happy he’s doing it regardless:

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire

