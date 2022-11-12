Twitter reacts to Chris Tyree’s receiving touchdown

While Chris Tyree has had a fine season for Notre Dame, he hasn’t been its leading rusher like most people predicted. That distinction has gone to Audric Estime, who proved against Navy he’s capable of scoring off passes, too. Well, Tyree showed he’s just as capable of find the end zone in that fashion. This 5-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter to extend the Irish’s lead to 21-6 was his second of the season:

Drew Pyne to Chris Tyree for the 5 yard TD! #ND pic.twitter.com/xETTjYxeDi — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) November 12, 2022

While it’s probably too late for Tyree to catch Estime on the stats sheet, it’s unlikely he will dwell on it, certainly not this late in the season. This game against Navy and the next one against Boston College should provide him with plenty of opportunities to open his game up. That’s not to say he won’t do anything when the Irish visit USC, but he might as well take advantage of his opportunities against inferior opponents. Irish fans on Twitter are happy he’s doing it regardless:

Patrick Engel

Pyne threw right where the blitz came from and Chris Tyree walks into the end zone. Three possessions, three TDs for Notre Dame. Pyne had 2 3rd and 10+ throws for first downs on the last drive. That's as many as ND had in the first 9 games. — Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) November 12, 2022

Anthony Turner Sr.

Cris Tyree just got him one #25 #RB he from Virginia he and AJ both wear #25 #Letsgo — Anthony Turner Sr. (@anthony_G7) November 12, 2022

Vince DeDario

Story continues

My man @jesseerik5 predicted the Chris Tyree TD catch during our pre game show today. That’s the kind of analysis you get when you tune into @irishbreakdown1 #whiteboard — Vince DeDario (@CoachDeDario) November 12, 2022

Greg Slusarski

Drew Pyne to Chris Tyree!!! Touchdown Notre Dame!!! ☘️☘️☘️ — Greg Slusarski (@gregslusarski02) November 12, 2022

Ryan Chepkevich

Chris Tyree touchdown Notre Dame is winning 21-6 — Ryan Chepkevich (@oofoof8) November 12, 2022

Angelo Di Carlo

Drew Pyne with the 5 yard toss to Chris Tyree and Notre Dame opens up a 21-6 lead on Navy with 12:27 left in the 2nd quarter. Pyne is 12-14 for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) November 12, 2022

Dougie Sant

Atta boy Tyree!☘️☘️ — Dougie Sant (@DougieSant) November 12, 2022

Andy Hoffmann

Another great play call to Tyree for the TD #NDvsNavy #GoIrish — aNDy HOFFmann ☘ (@HoffVir) November 12, 2022

Kyle Kelly

Chris Tyree: player to watch. @insideNDsports — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) November 12, 2022

Tyler Horka

Touchdown, Notre Dame. Drew Pyne to Chris Tyree. Another easy one for an Irish RB in the passing game. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire