Twitter reacts to Chiefs WR Justyn Ross’ exceptional touchdown grab vs. Browns

John Dillon
·4 min read

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross came down with a leaping touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and social media went ballistic after the score became official.

Ross has been a highly touted prospect for Kansas City after the Chiefs picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2022. It took some time for him to get on the field due to an injury he sustained as a collegian at Clemson, but Ross has taken every opportunity that Andy Reid has given him and is blossoming into a potential game changer for Kansas City ahead of the regular season.

While plays like this won’t count toward his official statistics in 2023, the potential that Ross has flashed shouldn’t be ignored. With more playing time and an expanded role in the Chiefs’ offense, Ross could be a breakout player for Kansas City in 2023.

Check out the top Twitter reactions to Ross’ exceptional score on Saturday:

