Twitter reacts to Chiefs WR Justyn Ross’ exceptional touchdown grab vs. Browns

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross came down with a leaping touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday and social media went ballistic after the score became official.

Ross has been a highly touted prospect for Kansas City after the Chiefs picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2022. It took some time for him to get on the field due to an injury he sustained as a collegian at Clemson, but Ross has taken every opportunity that Andy Reid has given him and is blossoming into a potential game changer for Kansas City ahead of the regular season.

While plays like this won’t count toward his official statistics in 2023, the potential that Ross has flashed shouldn’t be ignored. With more playing time and an expanded role in the Chiefs’ offense, Ross could be a breakout player for Kansas City in 2023.

Check out the top Twitter reactions to Ross’ exceptional score on Saturday:

👀Yes, This is exactly what I’ve been waiting for this Offense to do, throw it up to a WR that’s gonna get on the elevator and Go Get It💪🏾💯🔥!! Keep grinding young fella! It’s paying off👍🏾🔥👏🏾 Justyn Ross reminds me of one of my favorite shows when I was a kid…🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/mrF2dvL7Bd — Jason “The” Dunn (@JasusTD89) August 26, 2023

Fewf, Justyn Ross is that dude. #Chiefs GM Brett Veach on Ross after that TD: "Yeah, it has been great. Last year our training staff did a great job. . . He's really starting to get that confidence back . . ." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) August 26, 2023

All rise for Justyn Ross! Dude Moss’d the Browns for a TD & then Veach says, “he’s expecting things from him this year.”#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/MTpK5bUJez — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. –@Conner_DKC, probably https://t.co/j6LrOi7ZaQ — ArrowheadTom (@ArrowheadTom) August 26, 2023

Look at Patrick Mahomes excitement after Justyn Ross caught that TD pass. He knows greatness is about to come! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AqtxRLkekt — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 26, 2023

Who is starting the GoFundMe to build the Justyn Ross statue outside Arrowhead? — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) August 26, 2023

Nice jump ball by Justyn Ross there. That will come in handy for redzone work this fall. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross has delivered and then some this preseason and training camp. Love to see it. — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) August 26, 2023

I *really* hope we get a healthy Justyn Ross this season. He’s battled so hard to get back onto the field and had serious talent at Clemson. Would give the Chiefs a legit redzone target. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross twitter on fire rn. — ArrowheadTom (@ArrowheadTom) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross TD on a fade route. Inject it straight into my veins. — Devin Albertson (@DevinAlbertson) August 26, 2023

Get up, Justyn Ross! After a slow start, the Chiefs score their first TD on Shane Buechele's pass to Justyn Ross in the end zone. The Browns lead 22-10, early 2Q. pic.twitter.com/PVDjrfmucP — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross, Chiefs WR1* *by 2024 at the absolute latest pic.twitter.com/K3FBW5aJpB — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross 😍 — Jerome Saint LVII (@AbstractLife) August 26, 2023

JUSTYN ROSS TOUCHDOWN He’s gonna be good.

pic.twitter.com/zLb2lLmDEJ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 26, 2023

This preseason, we’ve seen Justyn Ross… – Create 1v1 separation with route running

– Break tackles after the catch

– Find the right space in zone coverage We were just missing the contested catch to top it all off. He’s checked all the boxes — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) August 26, 2023

We are all listening Justyn Ross 😮‍💨🔥pic.twitter.com/gSyJwhrOE9 — Ray G (@RayGQue) August 26, 2023

Are we finally going to use the fade route with Justyn Ross …? #ChiefsKingdom — himes (@kiernan_himes) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross WR1 SZN — Webb631 (@Webb631) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross needs to be given a chance with the starters this year. He is a special talent that jumps off the screen. — Stevan (@ItsMeStevieG) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross will be top 5 WR by the end of next season — My NFL Opinions (@mynflopinions2) August 26, 2023

Its preseason football. Gabbert is QB2. Justyn Ross gonna be a stud https://t.co/HM8VLpEeuz — Jordan Baker (@BakerJord) August 26, 2023

A justyn ross jersey will be added to my collection — Chidi (@KevnGatesLilBro) August 26, 2023

WIDE….RECEIVER….ONE Justyn Ross gone turn heads this year https://t.co/M29teNMZxt — Don Lon (@Ball_InMyHand) August 26, 2023

Already at the "just throw it up to Justyn Ross" stage of my football-watching experience — Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda) August 26, 2023

You got rossedddddd — JUSTYN ROSS SZN🎱 (@Mossed_by_Ross) August 26, 2023

I need convincing why Justyn Ross ISN’T the #1 in KC… — Jared Forest (@TheRealJForest) August 26, 2023

Justyn Ross is 6’4” 210 pounds of dude. pic.twitter.com/Umtk5qgu7m — Soulofarrowhead (@Soulofarrowhead) August 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire