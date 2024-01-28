Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ win over Ravens, second-consecutive Super Bowl berth

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

While their opponent for the season’s final showdown has yet to be determined, Kansas City’s fans went crazy on social media after watching the Chiefs win the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The poise shown against Baltimore by the reigning MVP and the rest of Kansas City’s roster was the stuff of legend and in just their second road playoff game of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs proved they have the mettle to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Western Missouri.

Wins like the one Kansas City secured on Sunday are hard to come by, especially when a team has to play on the road. The victory over Baltimore solidified the Chiefs’ status as the team to beat in the NFL and will serve to add to Mahomes’ legend ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Check out some of Twitter’s top reactions to Kansas City’s win over the Ravens:

I guess I know a little 🏈. You’ve gotta trust a guy like Mahomes in those moments. Mahomeboy will not win the MVP, Lamar will and deserves 2. Mahomes is the best player in football and it isn’t close.. #AFCCHAMPS #Ravens #Chiefs. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 28, 2024

A win and a payday: by being named first team All Pro and the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl, DT Chris Jones has now earned another $1M incentive. And a chance to win his 3rd Lombardi Trophy. pic.twitter.com/xMsouHwNE7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2024

Unbelievable that Mahomes is headed to his 4th Super Bowl in 6 years as a starter. He and Kelce made the plays early to lead KC to another road win.

But Spags and the @Chiefs defense have had a hell of a postseason! Think about who they’ve played and how well they’ve played on… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 28, 2024

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are celebrating the Chiefs win on the field. pic.twitter.com/klc7TZG13P — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 28, 2024

For the fourth time in five seasons, the #Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. They’re one win away from becoming the NFL’s first back-to-back champion since the #Patriots in 2003 and ‘04.

pic.twitter.com/VpyJaR1Zj1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

Never in my life did I think we would be going to one, let alone four in less than five years! https://t.co/xglb0un9F5 — Shellie (@shelliebe7) January 28, 2024

At this point, the Chiefs need a punch card with how many times we go. I don’t know, after 4 times you get a free sub or something! 😭 https://t.co/ky8ex8u5EU — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) January 28, 2024

Keep this up and we’re gonna have to start opening in February. https://t.co/6MafJUn54g — Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) January 28, 2024

LET'S RUN IT BACK, BABY ❤️💛 https://t.co/q5PzW2TV10 pic.twitter.com/b2BZOvhEsu — Kat ~ Junior Special Agent of Chaos (@earplegalcodes) January 28, 2024

Fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years is next level man. Used to think I’d never see the Chiefs even come close. Been a special couple years. Thankful and enjoying every bit of the ride. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/ut1wEdV0vA — Jacob Bigelow (@JacobABigelow) January 28, 2024

Taylor Swift is a good luck charm . She might have to cancel her tour ❣😉 https://t.co/0LuSkLxVky pic.twitter.com/h4fijbqGv4 — Meou-Lania 📚📖🎶📽🎬🖌🎨 (@maricabowabo) January 28, 2024

Mahomes is the best to ever do it and I don’t want to hear a conversation about anyone else. https://t.co/9BAHdRuuCF — Jeb Mordock (@Jeb_Mordock) January 28, 2024

Simply incredible. 4th Lamar Hunt Trophy in 5 years… somewhere the founder is beaming. https://t.co/TaQM7rXvGR — Patrick Herb (@PatrickHerb) January 28, 2024

Best run in sports I’ll ever experience. Holy cow… unreal. https://t.co/ouFwn4AZeA — Dalton Cox (@DaltinoCox) January 28, 2024

We’d like to think that our Isiah Plowcheco and Travis Kelsleet (and Taylor Drift) snow plows had a small part in the @Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl. Go Chiefs!#ChiefsKingdom #OlatheProud https://t.co/Y7IoO8ynYQ — City of Olathe, KS (@CityofOlatheKS) January 28, 2024

But THEY SAID WE WERE ONE AND DONE. Chiefs didn’t have receivers, defense wasn’t dominant, that the Ravens were better in every position. CHIEFS ALL DAY EVERY DAY. Mahomes is HIM. https://t.co/39KcY53Bck — truefan (@truefanjessica) January 28, 2024

Ladies, Gentlemen and Swifties… This is about to become the most watched #SuperBowl of all time. Get your Taylor Swift drinking game bingo cards ready! 🏈 https://t.co/OgrbweG5Dn pic.twitter.com/NtBhKx32Uh — Matthew Connell (@matthewconnell) January 28, 2024

I know the other sibling has jumped on this bandwagon because of Mahomes 😂 https://t.co/cBO5RL8v0H — Njuzi (@Mr_Ngubeni) January 28, 2024

WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!! https://t.co/V7yzs0zhjY pic.twitter.com/gbhPHMOsjF — Nat | N1, N3 & N4 Eras Tour Mexico 🇲🇽 ✨🤍 (@mexicanswifty13) January 28, 2024

Birthday win baby. Thank you, @Chiefs! What a way to kick off my 30’s a day early. https://t.co/L2rw0AmaoP — Cory Livingston (@CoLivingston12) January 28, 2024

GO CHIEFS!!! AND I HAVE ALWAYS SAID THIS https://t.co/raYijOrMoR — 2024 Cesar 💥 (@WhatsUpGuysItsC) January 28, 2024

