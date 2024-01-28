Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ win over Ravens, second-consecutive Super Bowl berth

Advertisement
John Dillon
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

While their opponent for the season’s final showdown has yet to be determined, Kansas City’s fans went crazy on social media after watching the Chiefs win the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

The poise shown against Baltimore by the reigning MVP and the rest of Kansas City’s roster was the stuff of legend and in just their second road playoff game of the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs proved they have the mettle to bring another Lombardi Trophy to Western Missouri.

Wins like the one Kansas City secured on Sunday are hard to come by, especially when a team has to play on the road. The victory over Baltimore solidified the Chiefs’ status as the team to beat in the NFL and will serve to add to Mahomes’ legend ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Check out some of Twitter’s top reactions to Kansas City’s win over the Ravens:

