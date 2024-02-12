Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ unbelievable overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII after an unbelievable touchdown drive in overtime that secured them their second consecutive championship.

BACK-TO-BACK LIKE IT'S A TRADITION‼️ pic.twitter.com/MnHNeXVDqH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

The hotly contested matchup was exciting in all four quarters and came down to Kansas City’s final possession. Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs downfield after Kansas City’s defense held San Francisco to a field goal on the first possession of overtime, and found wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a pretty touchdown pass that proved to be the knockout blow.

Fans across the country exploded on Twitter after the Chiefs’ momentous win, reacting to the otherworldly effort that secured Kansas City its second-straight Super Bowl win.

This game was one for the ages, and won’t soon be forgotten by anyone who watched history made on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out Twitter’s top reactions to the Chiefs’ win below:

Cue the #water works! KC Water is proud of our team and our city! We look forward to recovering with you all with a tall glass of water tomorrow 😉#chiefs https://t.co/e4MBotfftk — KC Water (@KCMOwater) February 12, 2024

Congratulations to the Chiefs on bringing home another title! An incredible way to honor the legacy of Lamar and Norma Hunt. https://t.co/Z2lnBMQ0rl — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 12, 2024

This is why you never pick against Taylor Swift. https://t.co/VnxQUR1Tjf pic.twitter.com/GZMQ9LvwY1 — Sebastian Bae (@SebastianBae) February 12, 2024

Back to Back. Dynasty. My team. Never. Ever. Discount the GOAT Patrick Mahomes. Defense won this game. I love Kansas City. #Chiefs #Chiefskingdom https://t.co/xhR7QOaisU — Claire Coggins (@CogginsAston) February 12, 2024

Congrats to @1Chrisoladokun0 and the @Chiefs Third straight season a Jackrabbit has been a Super Bowl Champion. #NFLJacks x #GoJacks 🐰🏈 https://t.co/4HOd8hJaF9 — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) February 12, 2024

THEY HAVE DONE IT AGAIN!!!! THEY PREVAILED AFTER TRAILING ALL GAME AND TOOK IT TO THE LIMIT!!! BACK TO BACK!!! https://t.co/BtiHmI6kwD pic.twitter.com/qANcfdrUJr — Celestial Meister (@NikolasAMendoz1) February 12, 2024

Never thought I’d see days like this. Now it’s an annual thing https://t.co/np60oy9LEm — SkiTheGreat🏁 #RunItBackTour #ChiefsKingdom (@FWSKI_1) February 12, 2024

Bottom right, No. 7. Helluva engineer, helluva three-time champion, and the second-leading scorer all-time in the Super Bowl 🏟️ Congrats @buttkicker7👟🏈🐝 https://t.co/Ft0lkU7nnq — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) February 12, 2024

We are witnessing one of the greatest dynasities in sports being built right before us, appreciate it https://t.co/fJTpmxFv8u — Jack (@TheJackWaynick) February 12, 2024

Dread from it, run from it, destiny arrives all the same https://t.co/I8MxRSMNzT — Ryan Lunsford (@ryan_lunsford11) February 12, 2024

Gotta hand it to the #Chiefs they are a tough out. Still the champs. #SuperBowl https://t.co/nYG01lhFkM — Rick Zamperin (@rickzamperin) February 12, 2024

Congratulations to the Chiefs. Yet another Superbowl win for this dynasty. I'm not a football person but I gotta give it to them. They seem to have a team that works really well. https://t.co/xAjq8ck2SY pic.twitter.com/vkCqRsOMs9 — SlashWarrior87 🔜 Sonic Symphony (Toronto) (@SlashWarrior87) February 12, 2024

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS COMING STRAIGHT HOME TO ME pic.twitter.com/JinSb637Xi https://t.co/9xBVG8Sj7q — Ron (@midnightstrack2) February 12, 2024

I was right all the haters can keep crying about it https://t.co/L6jNWviprL pic.twitter.com/upYuQIQ2vu — Skip🍥 (@Skxpss) February 12, 2024

WHOO hoo! I love my team but sometimes it be like https://t.co/pTm5Q98jgy pic.twitter.com/njD7tXfGDj — Sue Brackney (@suebrackney) February 12, 2024

