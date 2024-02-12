Advertisement
Breaking News:

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 3rd Super Bowl MVP

Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ unbelievable overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII

John Dillon
·4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII after an unbelievable touchdown drive in overtime that secured them their second consecutive championship.

The hotly contested matchup was exciting in all four quarters and came down to Kansas City’s final possession. Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs downfield after Kansas City’s defense held San Francisco to a field goal on the first possession of overtime, and found wide receiver Mecole Hardman on a pretty touchdown pass that proved to be the knockout blow.

Fans across the country exploded on Twitter after the Chiefs’ momentous win, reacting to the otherworldly effort that secured Kansas City its second-straight Super Bowl win.

This game was one for the ages, and won’t soon be forgotten by anyone who watched history made on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out Twitter’s top reactions to the Chiefs’ win below:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire