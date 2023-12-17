Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s huge gain vs. Patriots

John Dillon
·4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs are without star running back Isiah Pacheco for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots, and veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire has proven to be up to the task of filling in during his absence.

The former first-round pick made his presence felt early in the game when he caught a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes and scampered 48 yards downfield to set up Kansas City in the red zone.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would get creative near the goal line to punch the ball into the end zone, calling on Jerick McKinnon to flip the ball to rookie receiver Rashee Rice for a touchdown.

While Edwards-Helaire wasn’t involved in the scoring play, his magnificent effort to get Kansas City downfield didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where fans across Chiefs Kingdom made their thoughts on his huge gain known.

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions to Edwards-Helaire’s huge pickup:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire