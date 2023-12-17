Twitter reacts to Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s huge gain vs. Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs are without star running back Isiah Pacheco for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots, and veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire has proven to be up to the task of filling in during his absence.

The former first-round pick made his presence felt early in the game when he caught a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes and scampered 48 yards downfield to set up Kansas City in the red zone.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire takes a screen 45 yards pic.twitter.com/R34y5MDnkO — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) December 17, 2023

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would get creative near the goal line to punch the ball into the end zone, calling on Jerick McKinnon to flip the ball to rookie receiver Rashee Rice for a touchdown.

While Edwards-Helaire wasn’t involved in the scoring play, his magnificent effort to get Kansas City downfield didn’t go unnoticed on social media, where fans across Chiefs Kingdom made their thoughts on his huge gain known.

Check out some of Twitter’s best reactions to Edwards-Helaire’s huge pickup:

Couple of beautifully designed and executed plays between the screen to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the shovel to Rashee Rice. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 17, 2023

When your offense is struggling you simply lean on Clyde Edwards-Helaire — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) December 17, 2023

After one .. the leading rushing and receiver is Clyde Edwards-Helaire. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) December 17, 2023

Do you know how much of a screen god you gotta be to spring CEH for 50? — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) December 17, 2023

Mahomes' pass to CEH for 48 was KC's longest since 10/22 vs. Chargers (53). — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) December 17, 2023

Thuney, Creed and Trey blocking downfield on a CEH screen. Three rhinos escorting a meerkat. pic.twitter.com/krGfGm93AJ — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) December 17, 2023

Unreal play design on that screen to CEH. Thing of beauty #ChiefsKingdom — Chief Concerns (@ConcernsChief) December 17, 2023

That was one of the prettiest Andy Reid screen plays you'll see. CEH picks up big yards behind a wall. — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 17, 2023

Omg CEH did a thing — eriKCa (@keepingsanewth4) December 17, 2023

CEH deserves a little love after that play. — Kylie Winfrey (@thekyliewinfrey) December 17, 2023

WHAT DID I JUST SAY ABOUT CEH?! LFG!!! @ItsJodiNewsome — Lexi (@lexiosborne) December 17, 2023

Oh my CEH! Watching Humphrey and Smith sprinting downfield in front of him has to be terrifying for defenders — Sterling Holmes (@HomestretchKC) December 17, 2023

I’m going to be honest. If this is the production we can get out of CEH over the next 4 weeks I am okay with saving Pacheco until the playoffs and running a powerhouse in the postseason with Pop, CEH & Jet — It’s Jodi Newsome (@ItsJodiNewsome) December 17, 2023

Shout out CEH on that drive too!! — Keaton (@kjonesy1587) December 17, 2023

CEH WIDE OPEN DOWN THE SIDELINE pic.twitter.com/XD2ovcfJwS — Talkin’ Hawks (@TalkinHawks) December 17, 2023

#Chiefs downfield blocking on that CEH catch-and-run was fantastic …. — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) December 17, 2023

GOOD LORD CEH — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) December 17, 2023

A 48-yard catch by CEH and a passing TD by Jerick McKinnon. A completely normal Chiefs drive. — Brandon Zenner (@KWCHBrandon) December 17, 2023

When Was the last time we saw CEH do that!? I see you Clyde — Chiefs.Girl (@Ms_LilShadow) December 17, 2023

That wall of men in front of CEH… @treysmith has wheels!#ChiefsKingdom — Jeana (@jeana_1983) December 17, 2023

Best play CEH has made in years. — Jbrewer9976 (@Jbrewer9976) December 17, 2023

I know that wasn't CEH cooking everyone. I'm hallucinating. Go Clyde! — ♛ChiefsChickTX♛ (@chiefschicktx) December 17, 2023

I’m enjoying seeing CEH make a lot of this chance he’s got from Pacheco’s injury, even if it’s just to increase his FA market potential. It helps us now. — Sarah MVPat Jellen (@ebyrdstarr) December 17, 2023

That was unquestionably CEH best play of his career lol — SteveO⚓️🏴‍☠️⚓️ (@punx1029) December 17, 2023

When CEH does something good… pic.twitter.com/5BcHCY0PDq — WKC (@WashingtonFanKC) December 17, 2023

An absolute textbook screen from the #Chiefs there. CEH goes for 48 yards. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire