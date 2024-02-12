Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ presidential shoutouts after Super Bowl LVIII win

John Dillon
·3 min read
79

Fans in Western Missouri weren’t the only people giving the Kansas City Chiefs their flowers on social media after the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden took to Twitter to give the Chiefs credit for a job well done on Sunday night, posting a note of congratulations and a hilarious meme, respectively.

Obama penned a thoughtful note directed at Kansas City’s roster that pointed out their poise in the overtime victory:

Biden posted his meme trolling conspiracy theorists who said the game was rigged in the Chiefs’ favor:

Between two presidential shoutouts, fans had plenty to react to at the game’s conclusion. Users on Twitter weren’t shy in sharing their thoughts about the posts on Sunday night after Kansas City’s overtime victory over San Francisco.

Check out some of their top reactions to both of these presidential shoutouts below:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire