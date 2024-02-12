Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ presidential shoutouts after Super Bowl LVIII win

Fans in Western Missouri weren’t the only people giving the Kansas City Chiefs their flowers on social media after the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Both Barack Obama and Joe Biden took to Twitter to give the Chiefs credit for a job well done on Sunday night, posting a note of congratulations and a hilarious meme, respectively.

Obama penned a thoughtful note directed at Kansas City’s roster that pointed out their poise in the overtime victory:

Congrats to the Kansas City @Chiefs, MVP Patrick Mahomes, Coach Reid, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman, and the rest of the champs for another Lombardi Trophy. Grace under pressure. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 12, 2024

Biden posted his meme trolling conspiracy theorists who said the game was rigged in the Chiefs’ favor:

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

Between two presidential shoutouts, fans had plenty to react to at the game’s conclusion. Users on Twitter weren’t shy in sharing their thoughts about the posts on Sunday night after Kansas City’s overtime victory over San Francisco.

Check out some of their top reactions to both of these presidential shoutouts below:

You forgot to congratulate the real MVP of the game https://t.co/XlR60FBzsD pic.twitter.com/MlG4vrnVkx — Noa 👑 (@noa_is_tweeting) February 12, 2024

not including the guy who scored the majority of the teams points is crazy https://t.co/WjsN6xn4uM — hk (@hshirum) February 12, 2024

harrison butker punched a hole in the wall when he read this https://t.co/GFFKf49qyk — mia 🥉🇿🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@nufcenby) February 12, 2024

Taylor Swift deserves an honorable mention, don't you think? https://t.co/nBf5v772MX — L i l y (@lilysnotepad) February 12, 2024

Obama saying congrats to Mecole Hardman in a tweet is so surreal https://t.co/H16tvase7E — HCF🧣 (@McDuffie2Heaven) February 12, 2024

Imagine getting a shout out from THE Barack Obama!????? 😍 https://t.co/5AwpnFE64A — Glizzard Wizard (@SweetCC96) February 12, 2024

Not to mention the role that experience + talent adds up to, usually wins. https://t.co/DuUKGR5VE1 — Beverly Spence (@bspence5) February 12, 2024

I wonder how Obama decided who would make the cut in the tweet https://t.co/M1EL71yvaX — Bryan Rice (@bricey16) February 12, 2024

Gotta love Barry always being strictly business https://t.co/T5WcMJ5hLG — Daniel A. Saedi (DataManDan) (@TheRealDanSaedi) February 12, 2024

No way President Barack Obama typed out “Mecole Hardman” https://t.co/hEZ9jzvxRZ — 🅱️rian (@i_do_be_barcman) February 12, 2024

why does everyone forget to thank Taylor Swift https://t.co/Yu9cuknSO0 — jessebel (@helljess_) February 12, 2024

This is one of my all time favorite tweets. https://t.co/jqEsZSpniv — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) February 12, 2024

This may be the greatest tweet in the history of Twitter. https://t.co/DcucRmPOj4 — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) February 12, 2024

Joe Biden will break the internet https://t.co/klmvjs5EB3 — Reda (@RedaMor_) February 12, 2024

I like my presidents with a sense of humor. https://t.co/4WnztGSZwX — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 12, 2024

Biden poking fun at conspiracy theories after Kansas City wins #SuperBowl https://t.co/WwrlfiTgPW — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 12, 2024

I can't love this enough. https://t.co/k9IWcYySiH — Jan Snark 🇺🇲🇺🇦 #SlavaUkraini 🌻🌻🌻 (@jadeecee1) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire