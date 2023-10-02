Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ frustrating Week 4 win vs. Jets

The New York Jets gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money on Sunday night, and the defending Super Bowl champions will have some soul-searching to do ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, tackle Jawaan Taylor continued to struggle, and despite a strong showing from their defense, the Chiefs only managed to emerge victorious by a three-point margin.

Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco put together a sensational performance, gaining 115 yards and scoring a touchdown to extend Kansas City’s lead early in the hotly-contested tilt.

Kansas City was heavily favored heading into the game and seemed to play down to their opponent after jumping out to an early 17-point lead.

Chiefs fans and social media personalities took to Twitter to react to the Week 4 win over New York and didn’t hold back in expressing their feelings about the team’s performance.

Check out the best reactions from Twitter below:

The Chiefs played an ugly game. But they won, and now sit at 3-1 and atop the AFC alongside the Bills and Ravens. And for the Jets, they should feel very encouraged. That was a hell of an effort from Zach Wilson — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) October 2, 2023

Chiefs outscoring their opponents 58-10 in the Taylor Swift era — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) October 2, 2023

Is this the worst half of football we've seen from #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes since the 2021-2022 AFC title game? — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 2, 2023

The Chiefs: go up 17-0 Refs: pic.twitter.com/9oZUykCqJC — Matt C (@MattfromKC) October 2, 2023

Patrick Mahomes on a bad game had 7.8 EPA while Zach Wilson’s best career game was -0.8 EPA, that’s wild — Sam Hays (@WichitaChiefSam) October 2, 2023

Anyone says that officials favor the Chiefs clearly has never, ever watched a Chiefs game. — Greg Sheffield (@Kcchiefs58dt) October 2, 2023

My new favorite drink pic.twitter.com/nUjAN31LzZ — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) October 2, 2023

Hilarious that some Chiefs fans still freak out during games when we got this dude. When will you learn? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/bWazUjaI5M — 🌮 (@TacoSalazar) October 2, 2023

At Arrowhead. Glad to see the Chiefs and Taylor are holding it down against the Jets. Beehive is ready here in KC!! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/bsxQW5mQi4 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 2, 2023

How did I go from a world where the likes of Todd Haley and Romeo Crennel are coaching the chiefs to 2-14 records to a world where Taylor Swift is hugging other A-list celebrities when the world champion Chiefs score a touchdown? — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) October 2, 2023

Good on the Chiefs defense to staunch the bleeding with clutch stops when the game was falling apart. In previous seasons idk if that happens. Also, Pacheco is a stud. — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) October 2, 2023

today we won twice. not only did the chiefs win and Taylor was there with her close group, but her going to a game felt so much tamer and normal. everyone is slowly calming down — Jane (@notItalianfood) October 2, 2023

This #Chiefs victory was a wild ride! C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S 🍾

Coach Andy Reid

for his 250th WIN! pic.twitter.com/rT8SqpaDw9 — Johnny’s Tavern (@JohnnysTaverns) October 2, 2023

Isiah Pacheco won that game for the Chiefs today! Let’s go Pop! 😤 #ChiefsKingdom (📹 @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/Q97JBOXTAw — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) October 2, 2023

I’ll be totally honest here. I forgot about the annual October Chiefs loss to a completely random non-playoff team. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 2, 2023

91% of bettors were on Chiefs -7.5. ❌ pic.twitter.com/a8XBW5jOsa — John Ewing (@johnewing) October 2, 2023

Isiah Pacheco showed out in prime time 🌟 23 Touches

158 TOT YDS (career-high)

1 TD Chiefs improve to 3-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/tdng6tAh5Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023

CHIEFS ARE 3-1 WE DONT WIN WITHOUT PACHECO REFS WERE AGAINST US AND WE STILL WON ITS US VS THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/QawblpocGS — Stefan😶‍🌫️ (@ChiefsPlsWin_) October 2, 2023

This was called a horse collar… pic.twitter.com/cTGZnOdkbr — Chief (@Big_EMAW) October 2, 2023

The reason we had the Bills ahead of the Chiefs in our projections this year was defense. Feels about right at the moment. Jets now have as many points as Miami had against Bills today. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) October 2, 2023

Now all we have to do as Chiefs fans is shake off the adrenaline from the game to get a good nights sleep for Monday morning. Good luck. 🤞 — Kansas City Today (@KC__Today) October 2, 2023

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs vs Jets game. pic.twitter.com/6pj7Nd7dud — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2023

Chiefs fans seeing Mahomes throw his 2nd INT of the half pic.twitter.com/9zCJ2KaX9V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2023

