Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ frustrating Week 4 win vs. Jets

The New York Jets gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money on Sunday night, and the defending Super Bowl champions will have some soul-searching to do ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions, tackle Jawaan Taylor continued to struggle, and despite a strong showing from their defense, the Chiefs only managed to emerge victorious by a three-point margin.

Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco put together a sensational performance, gaining 115 yards and scoring a touchdown to extend Kansas City’s lead early in the hotly-contested tilt.

Kansas City was heavily favored heading into the game and seemed to play down to their opponent after jumping out to an early 17-point lead.

Chiefs fans and social media personalities took to Twitter to react to the Week 4 win over New York and didn’t hold back in expressing their feelings about the team’s performance.

