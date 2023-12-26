Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ frustrating Week 16 loss to Raiders

Nothing went right for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in Week 16. Patrick Mahomes looked like a shell of himself, Travis Kelce’s frustrations boiled over, and the entire unit looked out of sorts through all four quarters.

Somehow, a Las Vegas Raiders squad led by rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell managed to make the reigning Super Bowl champions with the NFL’s reigning MVP under center look silly on their own turf.

Losses are part of life in professional sports, but such a brutal defeat on Christmas day at Arrowhead Stadium seems to be an indictment of Kansas City’s ability to win important games against opponents that are, at least on paper, beatable.

Chiefs fans will have to wait another week to see the team clinch its playoff berth, and with just two games remaining on its 2023 schedule, Kansas City can no longer afford to play the brand of football they’ve grown accustomed to this season.

Social media was buzzing after the Chiefs’ brutal loss to Las Vegas, and users weren’t afraid to let their thoughts on the sad state of affairs in Kansas City be known.

Check out some of the top reactions to the game from Twitter:

Ballgame. This is the most surprising Chiefs game I’ve seen since I came here. Not a good team right now (imagine if we had this effort against an actually good team) and getting worse. Still have hope but at this point it’s irrational hope. This is who we are. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) December 25, 2023

issue isn’t the chiefs lack of a no. 1 receiver. they ain’t even got a no. 2. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 25, 2023

An absolute organizational embarrassment for the Chiefs today, one that cannot be overstated. I don’t care what Andy Reid or anyone else has to say after the game; words are meaningless at this point. This game pounds out in ALL CAPS that significant change must come in the… — Kurtis Seaboldt 🎤 (@KSeaboldt) December 25, 2023

Was Eric Bieniemy really the Chiefs' secret sauce?

It's not just that, but perhaps his departure was a bigger blow than realized. — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 25, 2023

The Chiefs have shattered Patrick Mahomes. This offense is an embarrassment to the sport. KC has serious soul-searching to do after it quickly gets bounced from the playoffs — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 25, 2023

Worst Chiefs game since the Titans game in ‘21, and maybe worse than that one. Not really sure. Truly incomprehensibly bad performance. Merry Christmas everyone!!! — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 25, 2023

An interim head coach and a backup QB that had zero completions after the first quarter just beat the Chiefs because they tried really hard. — Doug (Blue Checkmark) (@dwoverdrive) December 25, 2023

The Eagles & Chiefs both have very little resemblance to the teams we watched in the Super Bowl last year. https://t.co/kk0RvOAKQC — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) December 26, 2023

The Chiefs offense pic.twitter.com/yhii7oGeDY — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) December 25, 2023

If Matt Nagy is in fact calling the plays, he needs to be fired yesterday. Someone needs to take accountability after 16 weeks of this garbage. — Chris (@chiefs_outsider) December 25, 2023

Trying to convince my family I’m enjoying Christmas while the Chiefs are getting washed by the team I’ve hated since birth pic.twitter.com/8AlsuXKArK — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) December 25, 2023

Since Halloween the #Chiefs have lost 5 of their past 8. And 4 of their past 6 after the bye week. — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 25, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders win on Christmas against the Kansas City Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/A5VvyGTCQw — CornDoggyLOL (@CornDoggyLOL) December 25, 2023

For half a decade, Mahomes was entirely inevitable. No matter the matchup, the situation, or what it looked like.. no team felt comfortable seeing him at QB across from them. This year's version of the Chiefs has completely broken him and that feeling. — Matt Lane (@Matty_KCSN) December 25, 2023

bills: won 3 out of last 4 chiefs: lost 3 out of last 4 pic.twitter.com/eUSXGkNzPu — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) December 25, 2023

It’s time to have a real conversation about the Chiefs. Eric Bieniemy was the real offensive play calling genius. This offense looks less impressive without him. Andy Reid has some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/WZGUHiFSBQ — Doug (@OutsideKingg) December 25, 2023

The Raiders had 205 yards of offense, had 0 offensive TDs and just beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead. Brett Veach and Andy Reid have to answer for this. pic.twitter.com/s96dcu1UFt — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 25, 2023

The sooner we accept it’s not the Chiefs year, the sooner we can begin to heal lmao — Lexi (@liddojolex) December 25, 2023

The 2023 Chiefs … losing a game entering the 4Q when their defense has allowed 6 points today. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 25, 2023

