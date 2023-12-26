Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ frustrating Week 16 loss to Raiders

John Dillon
·4 min read
14

Nothing went right for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense in Week 16. Patrick Mahomes looked like a shell of himself, Travis Kelce’s frustrations boiled over, and the entire unit looked out of sorts through all four quarters.

Somehow, a Las Vegas Raiders squad led by rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell managed to make the reigning Super Bowl champions with the NFL’s reigning MVP under center look silly on their own turf.

Losses are part of life in professional sports, but such a brutal defeat on Christmas day at Arrowhead Stadium seems to be an indictment of Kansas City’s ability to win important games against opponents that are, at least on paper, beatable.

Chiefs fans will have to wait another week to see the team clinch its playoff berth, and with just two games remaining on its 2023 schedule, Kansas City can no longer afford to play the brand of football they’ve grown accustomed to this season.

Social media was buzzing after the Chiefs’ brutal loss to Las Vegas, and users weren’t afraid to let their thoughts on the sad state of affairs in Kansas City be known.

Check out some of the top reactions to the game from Twitter:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire