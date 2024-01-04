Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ five Pro Bowl selections

The Kansas City Chiefs saw five of their players get selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl on Wednesday night, marking an exceptional achievement for the team ahead of its playoff run later this month.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed, guard Joe Thuney, and defensive lineman Chris Jones will represent the Chiefs at the exclusive annual event, which will be held in Orlando, Florida in early February.

The votes are in. Five Chiefs were selected for this year's Pro Bowl Games 🎳 pic.twitter.com/VKZjx2EcLn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 4, 2024

In a campaign that has been seen as a disappointment by some fans after Kansas City’s marvelous Super Bowl LVII victory, the Chiefs’ five Pro Bowl selections are good for the third-most in the AFC, and proof that the team’s stars still have the same firepower that brought a championship to Western Missouri in 2023.

Users on social media channels posted to the Pro Bowl selections after the voting was finalized, and made their thoughts on the matter clear.

Check out some of the top reactions to Wednesday night’s Pro Bowl roster reveal from Twitter:

L’Jarius Sneed and Harrison Butker didn’t make it 😂 and y’all wonder why I don’t take the Pro Bowl serious. We expect to be in Vegas anyway https://t.co/yOGrCbVOMs — Charles (Super CHAMP Chuck) (@cpenn4thewin) January 4, 2024

Sneed and McDuffie got snubbed and it’s not okay https://t.co/KrTqkq88LI pic.twitter.com/raL7HwzjN4 — Stephen Stark (@housestarkkc) January 4, 2024

No Sneed and Butker. Absolutely absurd https://t.co/KtiSBTfjKa — Sterling Holmes (@HomestretchKC) January 4, 2024

One single defender, and not even our best one. Wow. https://t.co/iLd9ZykSNq — #BlackLivesMatter (@Richie59FIFTY) January 4, 2024

Make that 6️⃣ Pro Bowl selections now in @PatrickMahomes’ still young career! #WreckEm https://t.co/QPj6kVc98u — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 4, 2024

mahomes has no help i thought? https://t.co/EG4fWdAGI7 — 💫 (@washedtae) January 4, 2024

OUR SECONDARY WAS ROBBED!!! https://t.co/Eype0xCv37 — 𝙈𝙘𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙣𝙎𝙕𝙉 ᵐⁱᵍʰᵗ ᵇᵉ ᵒᵛᵉʳ (🔟-6️⃣) (@Y0KE_) January 4, 2024

Well I hope we don’t play in this game so whatever https://t.co/YhK35ePoZq — Jordan (@JordanElo) January 4, 2024

Unfortunately we have the Grammys that night so Trav can’t be there. Happy for him tho! https://t.co/Cou7sskwPq — Cass (@cassfoz) January 4, 2024

A well earned honor for the Five I see here… but I can see four other Chiefs that should be joining them. https://t.co/fhbIGYfmXg — Fred Liggett (@lsmofred) January 4, 2024

Travis and pat my favorite duo https://t.co/HNbATo5Hbb — Tiffani ♡ (@LavenderKelce) January 4, 2024

The disrespect to some of these other players is unreal https://t.co/CKsIG87RFV — Ainsley (@Ainsleyk15) January 4, 2024

If we somehow pull off a Giants (9-7) Super Bowl run These are the guys we're going to need the most 🤞🏾 https://t.co/2KiuR0ipgf — Azulon (@AdmiralAzulon) January 4, 2024

If you didn’t vote… you can’t complain https://t.co/HZIVGxBUTD — Mrs Aurora W (@Li_vely) January 4, 2024

HOLD UP NO POP EITHER. Oh we were robbed https://t.co/CKsIG87RFV — Ainsley (@Ainsleyk15) January 4, 2024

Kind of triggered Rice didn’t make it https://t.co/q6agZbbNzt — Tarrance  🤘🏼 (@rose_tarrance) January 4, 2024

travis looks like a golden retriever here and it makes sense https://t.co/aUp6KlCliO — syd ⸆⸉ (@eversnmore) January 4, 2024

YES! My fav duo going at it🫶🏻 https://t.co/fbUmmIYoio — Courtney 🫶🏻• Eras Foxborough N1 (@courtneliast13) January 4, 2024

CREEEEEEEED!!!! https://t.co/03rTDWzEWS — not so grumpy beer guy (@bigceej33) January 4, 2024

