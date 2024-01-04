Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Chiefs’ five Pro Bowl selections

The Kansas City Chiefs saw five of their players get selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl on Wednesday night, marking an exceptional achievement for the team ahead of its playoff run later this month.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed, guard Joe Thuney, and defensive lineman Chris Jones will represent the Chiefs at the exclusive annual event, which will be held in Orlando, Florida in early February.

In a campaign that has been seen as a disappointment by some fans after Kansas City’s marvelous Super Bowl LVII victory, the Chiefs’ five Pro Bowl selections are good for the third-most in the AFC, and proof that the team’s stars still have the same firepower that brought a championship to Western Missouri in 2023.

Users on social media channels posted to the Pro Bowl selections after the voting was finalized, and made their thoughts on the matter clear.

