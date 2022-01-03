Twitter reacts to Chargers’ win over Broncos
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the Chargers’ playoffs hopes on the line, it was imperative that they beat the Broncos. They did just that, coming out on top by the score of 34-13.
Here’s what the general population had to say about Los Angeles’ win over Denver in Week 17:
Los Angeles @Chargers vs. Las Vegas @Raiders.
Week 18.
Winner to the #NFLPlayoffs. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/itpvoyi03A
— NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2022
Sure looks to me that @chargers at @Raiders is the winner-in, loser-out game that fits the last game of the regular season on @SNFonNBC bill.
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 3, 2022
The Chargers are officially 1 win away from a playoff birth in Brandon Staley’s first season. If they do beat the Raiders next week, a rematch with the Kansas Chiefs could be on tap in the wild card round.
— Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) January 2, 2022
I wonder what #17 thinks about #10 #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/FsG2WoQqkS
— Al (@BoltsFan77) January 3, 2022
I like the #Chargers offense, but their defense can't stop the run and are prone to giving up a lot of big plays. The Raiders at home are going to be a stern test for them.
— Sandy von Kaldenberg (@TGSandolf) January 3, 2022
It’s officially playoff season. Must win games from here on out. #NewProfilePic #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/vM3LaAyZAc
— Kolby Moyer (@Kolby_Moyer) January 3, 2022
i’m proud asf of staley. no matter what happens he’s gonna have a winning record his first year as a HC. he rlly brought that winning mentality to this team and it rlly shows on the field at times ⚡️⚡️@chargers #BoltUp
— Hustin Jerbert ⚡️⚡️ (8-7) (@slath01) January 3, 2022
Chargers vs Raiders. Winner gets the last playoff spot. As if these two teams already didn’t hate and loathe each other, let’s add a playoff berth on the line. Let’s go!!! #BoltUp
— Felipe (@PXM_2_SD) January 3, 2022
This shot of Herbert's record-breaking dime is stunning. 👀 #BoltUp
📺: #DENvsLAC on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/tBVpFeYuoQ
— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022
JUSTIN DESERVES A POST SEASON APPEARANCE ⚡️😤⚡️😤⚡️ TODAY WE COMPLETED 3/4 OBJECTIVES TO MAKE THAT HAPPEN. NEXT WEEK’S GAME COULD NOT BE BIGGER ⚡️⚡️ #Boltup #Chargers pic.twitter.com/WIxV8dpRlK
— 🎬Director (@kiwi_filmmaker) January 3, 2022
The Chargers are undefeated so far this year 😅 1-0 ⚡️⚡️⚡️
— Jen Mills (@JenniferMills21) January 3, 2022
Raiders-Chargers play-in game gotta be the SNF season finale.
— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 3, 2022