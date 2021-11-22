Twitter reacts to Chargers’ wild 41-37 win over Steelers
In a wild game that consisted of the Chargers almost blowing a 14 point lead, Los Angeles now sits at 6-4 after beating the Steelers by the score of 41-37.
Following the close game on Sunday Night Football, here’s a look at how the general population reacted on social media:
My stress during that @chargers game:
📈📉📉📉📉📈📈📈📈📉#BoltUp
— pierre pressure (@justinrecio) November 22, 2021
No way they used this video 😂😂😂😂 this is legendary. #BoltUp https://t.co/UhhHv0IqTD
— Maurice Simpson (@Maroso__) November 22, 2021
Chargers fans, what does it feel like to watch your team pull out a win after a special teams meltdown? Like true end of an era type vibes right?
— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 22, 2021
the most exhilarating game i’ve ever been to! sunday night football at sofi and the los angeles chargers beat the steelers!
LET’S GOOOOOO #BOLTUP
— kristin (@helllokristin) November 22, 2021
Down so many defensive stars, the Steelers did a remarkable job of storming back to take the lead – Ben sure looked like vintage Ben. Only one late defensive breakdown cost them from winning what sounded like a home game at Chargers. Moral victory.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021
AFC playoff picture after 11 weeks:
1) Titans: 8-3
2) Ravens: 7-3
3) Patriots: 7-4
4) Chiefs: 7-4
5) Bengals: 6-4
6) Chargers: 6-4
7) Bills: 6-4
————
Steelers: 5-4-1
Colts: 6-5
Browns: 6-5
Raiders: 5-5
Broncos: 5-5
Dolphins: 4-7
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2021
JUSTIN HERBERT HAD 472 TOTAL YARDS TN. ELITE QB. ⚡️ #BoltUp
— Jules • PalmerSZN (@JoshPalmerSZN) November 22, 2021
Justin Herbert joined Steve Young as the only players in #NFL history to throw for 300 yards and 3 TD and rush for 50 yards in a game twice.
Young did it SIX times! Herbert has done it 2 times in 2 seasons.
Still time to catch up. #Chargers #BoltUp
— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 22, 2021
Quite the night for these two.@chargers | @AustinEkeler | #HaveADay pic.twitter.com/QON0iFHzNj
— NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2021
Chargers in one-score games this year:
Steelers – W
Vikings – L
Eagles – W
Patriots – L
Browns – W
Chiefs – W
Cowboys – L
WFT – W
That's 5-3 this year, which means the Chargers have won 9 of their last 12 one-score games with Justin Herbert as their starter. #BoltUp
— Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) November 22, 2021
Bolt TF up fam…our @chargers won ⚡️
— Jen Mills (@JenniferMills21) November 22, 2021
CHARGERS WIN ⚡️⚡️⚡️ What a Very mixed emotion game but we pulled thru !! Sending BIG BEAR HUGS ⚡️#Boltup
— Nic (@Nicoleechaavez) November 22, 2021
Jesus. I’m worn out⚡️ Voice gone⚡️ Hands hurt from clapping⚡️What a great victory #Chargers. #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/kRCHcmF63C
— ⚡️Charger Jeff⚡️ (@Charger__Jeff) November 22, 2021
Made my blood pressure go through the roof, but what a win pic.twitter.com/s46rCO1jFB
— NNIF (@nniffff) November 22, 2021
In all fairness, as much as the #Chargers choked that lead away, they still won the game. Old Chargers teams would have completed the collapse completely. But man. My poor heart….that should not have been that stressful🤣 pic.twitter.com/T45PvzTHls
— Jared Ramsden (@CalDevil3219) November 22, 2021