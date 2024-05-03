Twitter reacts to Chargers’ signing of WR D.J. Chark
The Chargers agreed to terms with wide receiver D.J. Chark on Thursday.
Here’s how social media reacted to the newest addition:
D.J. Chark stoked to have you in LA. I think you will be a fan favorite right away. Can't wait to see you on the field.
Welcome Home @DJChark82
When Justin Herbert found out his new RT is a 6’9” All American plus two TE’s that can block and 3 new incoming WR’s from the draft. Breaking! DJ Chark signs with the Chargers!!!! More happiness🤣👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/rUR6wEWUgq
Chargers WR room now stands at 11 after signing DJ Chark. I preferred other veteran options but I get why they wouldn't want their main X options to be guys who aren't primary X receivers or the two 7th rounders. Probably is your WR4.
Could non-cat-team-mascot DJ Chark take his game to a new level? Top-five storyline of the 2024 season if you ask me https://t.co/WHTGDVP7gH
Fun fact…
DJ Chark has as many NFL TDs last year as every other WR on the roster combined.
Keenan-Palmer-Ladd-Chark could’ve been something special pic.twitter.com/i5d7ixCvU5
I like this pickup. We desperately needed a true X receiver and Chark is big, strong, fast, and cheap. If he can play anywhere close to where he did on his rookie contract it could be a ton of fun.
If nothing else he can stretch the field for McConkey and Palmer https://t.co/OKwK0ONk9J
