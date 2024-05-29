Twitter reacts to Chargers’ signing of OL Alex Leatherwood
The Chargers agreed to terms with offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood on Wednesday.
Here’s how social media reacted to the newest addition:
leatherwood pic.twitter.com/GcwgQOxvfS
— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) May 29, 2024
Alex Leatherwood after 1 training camp with Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/yVwlF8jRla
— 🤙🏻 (@RunThaBaII) May 29, 2024
Alex Leatherwood was drafted to terrible circumstances, and it wrecked his development.
I hope he gets a solid shot to grow. He has the natural born talent to be a monster.
I'm rooting for you and happy you found a home here in LA
Welcome to Los Angeles!#boltup https://t.co/fSchW6zPYx
— Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) May 29, 2024
There are 5 players on the OL. There will ALWAYS be injuries. That is why you must have some kind of quality backups.
Telesco never understood this, leaving us with nobodies to protect Herbert
Leatherwood may not be a great player, but I trust him far more than Foster Sarrell
— CHARGERS⚡️TRUTHER (@ChargersTruther) May 29, 2024
Rashawn Slater likely won’t be playing much, if at all, in the preseason games so the Chargers need more OT bodies for the games/camp. Might as well take a chance on a former first round pick to play opposite of Foster Sarell and see if there’s still anything there. Don’t think…
— Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) May 29, 2024
I don't care what he did with the #Raiders.#Chargers just picked up a former 1st Round Pick out of Alabama (#17 overall). That's how I'm looking at it. #FTR #BOLTUP pic.twitter.com/uRSdoCKeeD
— Chargers Country (@ChargersCountry) May 29, 2024
Spent more time at RG with the Bears but is being announced as an OT for the Chargers. Would think this is more about a training camp body/dart throw at depth. https://t.co/GOSq0BB1IF
— Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) May 29, 2024