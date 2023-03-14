Twitter reacts to Chargers signing LB Eric Kendricks in free agency

The Chargers have made their first move to retool their roster ahead of the 2023 season, as they’re expected to sign former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Kendricks, 31, was selected by Minnesota in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. His best season came in 2019 when he was named to the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro recognition. He led the team in tackles in seven of his eight years with the team.

This past season, he started in all 17 games, where he tallied 124 tackles and one sack.

With Drue Tranquill being a free agent and probably going to sign with another team after this move, the addition of Kendricks means he will be one of the starting linebackers alongside Kenneth Murray next season.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the Bolts signing Kendricks:

Eric Kendricks picked off his new quarterback, Justin Herbert, in 2021. One of his coolest plays as a Viking. pic.twitter.com/PWb1EK0ZOc — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) March 14, 2023

Shame we won't get to see Eric Kendricks and Drue Tranquill on the field together. Feel like they would complement each others' games incredibly well. — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) March 14, 2023

Eric Kendricks going back to LA pic.twitter.com/KWJpZpeXI2 — Ali Siddiqui (@asiddiqui15) March 14, 2023

Dear #LAChargers , you’re gonna LOVE Eric Kendricks ….sincerely, all of Minnesota — Gene Schott (@geneschott) March 14, 2023

ha, Eric Kendricks will return to US Bank as a charger this year — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) March 14, 2023

Eric Kendricks joining a defense with Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, JC Jackson, and Asante Samuel: pic.twitter.com/NEzuwvVpS7 — thatsportsmaniac (@thatsportmaniac) March 14, 2023

#FFIDP – Eric Kendricks signs with the Los Angeles Chargers! Had been a very solid linebacker for the Vikings for 8 seasons and typically a decent producer for IDP. Now gets to be LAC's LB1. Drue Tranquill is a free agent. Like this fit for him. Keeps his IDP stock strong. 💪 pic.twitter.com/y8zJFfaVLW — Jon Macri (@PFF_Macri) March 14, 2023

Eric Kendricks to the chargers is a severely underrated great signing — Lexx (@LexxinATX) March 14, 2023

Chargers fans Eric Kendricks is not washed lol. Man is a field general with high football IQ. Yeah may not be his prime ,but ,if Drue walks I don’t see a drop in production. — Justin Urgo (@justin_urgo) March 14, 2023

Idk the contract details but this is an amazing pick-up for the Chargers. Their in a win now mode rn so they can go out and get 1 of the 3 aging but great LB FA’s and they did by reeling in Eric Kendricks, who fell off a bit last year but is still a top 20 LB in the game rn. https://t.co/oM9LfVIBDk — Alex (@karlis_alex) March 14, 2023

Kendricks to LA! Eric Kendricks is heading to the LA Chargers after many years in Minnesota. Should be good veteran presence for that defense. https://t.co/FIqMen5I4G — Frank Hornig (@FrankAHornig) March 14, 2023

Nice get by Brandon Staley and Chargers. UCLA product returns to L.A. and is a tone setter on defense. https://t.co/MQVVDiOWaf — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) March 14, 2023

Eric Kendricks basically guarantees that Drue Tranquill will be gone. Interested to see how much the #Chargers are paying him… This feels like a Takeo Spikes/Thomas Davis free agency addition. I like it but wish Tranquill could've stayed. — Michael Maclane (@Michael_Maclane) March 14, 2023

This is a great fit on multiple levels. Good luck to Kendricks on the Chargers, except except of course when he visits the Vikings this season. https://t.co/mC2pXQI1tj — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) March 14, 2023

Eric Kendricks is a good signing for the Chargers! He’s still got some left in the tank I think. They need a lot of help on defense especially run D. — Ian 😇 🧀 (@angelsfan270) March 14, 2023

