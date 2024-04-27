Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Chargers’ selection of Ladd McConkey

Gavino Borquez
·2 min read

The Chargers finally addressed the wide receiver position with the pick of Ladd McConkey in the second round.

McConkey should quickly become Justin Herbert’s best friend. He is a sure-fire separator with silky smooth route-running skills and great speed.

Here is a snapshot of how the general population reacted when McConkey was announced as the newest member of the Bolts:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire