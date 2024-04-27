Twitter reacts to Chargers’ selection of Ladd McConkey

The Chargers finally addressed the wide receiver position with the pick of Ladd McConkey in the second round.

McConkey should quickly become Justin Herbert’s best friend. He is a sure-fire separator with silky smooth route-running skills and great speed.

Here is a snapshot of how the general population reacted when McConkey was announced as the newest member of the Bolts:

Ladd McConkey’s reception perception profile. Love this pick! pic.twitter.com/vF3XgJbfZB — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) April 26, 2024

Ladd McConkey isn’t just 4.39 fast, he is quicker than a fox. It makes him a tough cover and a quarterbacks best friend. When I watched his tape, I just kept saying dang he set that route up perfectly and gives DBs no time to recover. The @chargers and Herbert have their Ladd. pic.twitter.com/Mm01CceHbl — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2024

The Chargers use the Keenan Allen pick to trade up for WR Ladd McConkey! Wide Receiver is their biggest need and they move up to take one I loved watching. Elite footwork, good after the catch and consistently wins one on one matchups. I really like the pick. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 26, 2024

Bill Belichick would of never passed on a opportunity to draft Ladd McConkey — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) April 26, 2024

Ladd McConkey would’ve been with the best of them in last year’s class. Good case of a WR having great speed without his game relying on that speed. Really good route runner. — Jason (@Syntari13) April 26, 2024

You can say @MatthewBerryTMR is a big fan of Ladd McConkey! 😂 pic.twitter.com/s3dscxN9YG — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) April 27, 2024

LOVE Ladd McConkey to the Chargers. Long-time WR1 for Justin Herbert. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 26, 2024

Ladd McConkey is about to become WR1 for the Chargers, and I'm here for it. That's a dude worth trading up for. He should be an instant contributor in LA. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 26, 2024

The Ladd McConkey pick makes me happy for two reason: 1. He is the perfect high volume fit for us and has the best chance to hit big with his athletic upside 2. This is the first time this front office has shown an actual effort to improve Herbert’s weapons. They even traded up — ChargersMemes (@ChargersMemes) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire