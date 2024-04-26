Twitter reacts to Chargers’ selection of Joe Alt

There were some talks about the Chargers moving from the No. 5 overall pick, but they ultimately decided to stay put and select offensive tackle Joe Alt.

While many fans wanted Los Angeles to take a wide receiver, the pick of Alt matches up with Jim Harbaugh’s goal of becoming a more physical and imposing team and establishing an efficient ground game.

Here is a snapshot of how the general population reacted when Alt was announced as the newest member of the Bolts:

My Chargers drafting Joe Alt reaction pic.twitter.com/FkPxev52xI — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) April 26, 2024

THE CHARGERS DRAFT OT JOE ALT… pic.twitter.com/TqUBWYYXPI — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) April 26, 2024

The Chargers stay at 5 and take Joe Alt and I think will come to regret passing up on Malik Nabers or even Rome Odunze. If they wanted an OT they should have traded back imo. Wide receiver was the bigger need and both of those guys were better prospects to me than Alt. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) April 26, 2024

Joe Alt in Week 4 after every Chargers WR is on IR pic.twitter.com/39UxzJQzWY — Noah Pires (@NoahPires_) April 26, 2024

Chargers go with Joe Alt at fifth overall. Will shore up the trenches for years to come, surrounded by a program that prioritizes OL development. Identity and culture being established. The question is now very simple: When, if at all, will they take a wide receiver? pic.twitter.com/ecEjYJBHMF — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) April 26, 2024

Joe Alt is the culmination of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh's vision. build through the trenches, play physical ball, let Justin Herbert be Justin Herbert. it's a new era in LA ⚡ — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) April 26, 2024

Have absolutely ZERO concern about Joe Alt playing right tackle btw. This man was a high school TE/QB 4 years ago and has one of the best RAS of all time. He will be A-Ok switching sides. — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) April 26, 2024

Chargers get a potential All-Pro OT in Joe Alt. He plays with such wicked balance in pass pro and uses his length so well. Ridiculous athlete who can plug in at RT and keep Herbert clean. pic.twitter.com/IWPsNJ9LC4 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) April 26, 2024

Joe Alt – helps keep Justin Herbert from getting hurt, and help us establish a run game. People freaking out and it’s absolutely hilarious but the pick makes sense — Brian Rick (@Chargerswin2024) April 26, 2024

Remember that it’s not the players fault they got drafted. Joe Alt is a really good player so nobody better direct any hate towards him personally — ChargersMemes (@ChargersMemes) April 26, 2024

The Los Angeles Chargers get Justin Herbert some help by selecting top OT Joe Alt at No. 5. Of course, literally any pick the Chargers made would help Herbert, with as terrible as their roster is right now. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire