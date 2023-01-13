Twitter reacts to Chargers’ Mike Williams being ruled out vs. Jaguars

What if wide receiver Mike Williams hadn’t played in the regular season finale against the Broncos? That’s what most Charger fans are envisioning after Williams was ruled out of the Wild Card round matchup with the Jaguars.

Leading up to the game, head coach Brandon Staley gave glimpses of hope, saying that Williams could play despite not practicing and that he would definitely travel to Jacksonville.

Now, Los Angeles will be without a critical component of its offense in arguably the most important game of the season, and Staley is facing the backlash for playing Williams last weekend.

Here is how the internet reacted when Williams was ruled out:

What an absolute disaster. The Chargers can still win the game without Mike Williams, but to lose such an important piece of your offense in a meaningless game is brutal. Right as the team was getting healthier. https://t.co/5Jdcach9Kq — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) January 13, 2023

The Chargers were 8-2 this season in which Mike Williams played and didn't get hurt during the game. They were 2-4 in games he got hurt/didn't play. — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) January 13, 2023

I simply can’t defend #Chargers HC Brandon Staley decision making process playing key players that long in a meaningless game, followed by this week’s handling of the podium and injury report, only to see Mike Williams now OUT. It officially costed the team GREATLY. — Dan W. (@DanWSports) January 13, 2023

Mike Williams downgraded to out. I really hope how he was hurt in Week 18 is not what we remember about this Chargers season. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 13, 2023

Brandon Staley playing his starters was probably a bad idea. Seeing Mike Williams get hurt was awful and should have been a wake-up call. Having that happen and still playing Keenan Allen *into the fourth quarter*? Catching passes from Chase Daniel???? — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 13, 2023

Mike Williams was just ruled out for the Chargers.

It’s one EX but hard for me to shake the idea that the cons (this for EX) don’t far outweigh the pros (momentum; is it even tangible?) of not taking the bye week.

Very thankful the #Giants didn’t jam starters in for Week 18. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) January 13, 2023

What if mike williams just decided to play any ways. Theres still hope — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 13, 2023

Brandon Staley when asked why he played Mike Williams in a meaningless Week 18 game pic.twitter.com/3EYg69AsDs — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) January 13, 2023

Mike Williams missing a PLAYOFF game because their head coach thought it was smart to play his starters in a MEANINGLESS week 18 game. Mike Williams is injury prone but Brandon Stacey found it necessary to play him vs the Broncos This is a fireable decision IMO https://t.co/38WXkHj5na — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 (@TheBlueZonee) January 13, 2023

Don’t let Brandon Staley playing Mike Williams in a meaningless Week 18 game distract from the fact that Josh Gordon went 87-1646-9 in 14 games at 22 years of age catching passes from Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden and Brian Hoyer — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 13, 2023

Could Mike Williams have returned? "Possibly"

"We expect Mike back at practice this week."

"Mike is day-to-day". All of these responses that made fans at ease over a decision to play him for FIVE OFFENSIVE DRIVES in the first place, is simply inexcusable and unforgivable. — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) January 13, 2023

If the Chargers lose and Brandon Staley gets let go I will say that this played a major part in it. https://t.co/u5r0F8ERdg — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 13, 2023

If the Chargers lose this game because Brandon Staley played his starters in a meaningless game…oh boy. https://t.co/GZ5SpDeCeh — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) January 13, 2023

Brandon Staley might’ve cost his team any shot of making real noise in the playoffs. I think that’s the job Payton should be angling for https://t.co/OoAqYdrvKB — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) January 13, 2023

the decision to play MW last week might cost Brandon Staley his job. unreal. #nflplayoffs #boltup https://t.co/Vt2wUlZRWp — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 13, 2023

