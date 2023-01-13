Twitter reacts to Chargers’ Mike Williams being ruled out vs. Jaguars

What if wide receiver Mike Williams hadn’t played in the regular season finale against the Broncos? That’s what most Charger fans are envisioning after Williams was ruled out of the Wild Card round matchup with the Jaguars.

Leading up to the game, head coach Brandon Staley gave glimpses of hope, saying that Williams could play despite not practicing and that he would definitely travel to Jacksonville.

Now, Los Angeles will be without a critical component of its offense in arguably the most important game of the season, and Staley is facing the backlash for playing Williams last weekend.

Here is how the internet reacted when Williams was ruled out:

