Twitter reacts to Chargers’ 37-21 win over Giants

Valentina Martinez
The Chargers took care of business in Week 14, defeating the Giants by the score of 37-21.

It was complete domination by Los Angeles on both sides of the ball.

By the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert was resting on the sidelines after becoming the first quarterback ever to collect 30 touchdown passes in both of his first two seasons.

Here’s what the general population said about the Bolts’ victory:

