Twitter reacts to Chargers’ 37-21 win over Giants

The Chargers took care of business in Week 14, defeating the Giants by the score of 37-21.

It was complete domination by Los Angeles on both sides of the ball.

By the fourth quarter, Justin Herbert was resting on the sidelines after becoming the first quarterback ever to collect 30 touchdown passes in both of his first two seasons.

Here’s what the general population said about the Bolts’ victory:

I honestly can’t remember the last time I was this relaxed during a Chargers game. — Dizzy 🏈⚡️🎮 (@dizzy_huerta) December 12, 2021

FINAL: #Chargers 37, Giants 21 A thorough, complete and dominant performance for offense and defense. Chargers take care of business and are three games over .500 for the first time since Week 5. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 13, 2021

Justin Herbert is a TOP 5 QB in this league. And I'm starting to think he may soon enter the conversation for top 3 ⚡️👀⚡️ HUGE win for the Bolts today!! PLAYOFFS IN SIGHT. TIME TO BRING EVERYTHING WE GOT AGAINST THE CHIEFS! LET'S TAKE THE WEST #BoltUp #Chargers https://t.co/1YGVBNu5XF — 🎬Director (@kiwi_filmmaker) December 13, 2021

I swear, the Chargers may never let the Giants beat them again after Eli Manning's 2004 draft day trade.#TogetherBlue | #BoltUp | #NYGvsLAC — Justin (@hobokenjustin) December 13, 2021

Teams w new head coaches usually take a little while to click. The Chargers “little while” is over. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 12, 2021

Been rooting for my Chargers for 28 years and we have seen it all and heard it all….. We still here though #BoltUp this year feels special. Future looks bright. — A. Paz (@MonoWithThtSwag) December 13, 2021

War has been declared Thursday night. You’ll see it and believe it. #boltup — Diddy (@pdiddu) December 13, 2021

Justin Herbert joins an illustrious list of QBs to throw 30+ Pass TD in each of their first 2 seasons. List includes: – Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/dNHiwgC6Xk — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 13, 2021

The @chargers have not allowed a run longer than 18 yards in 7 straight games. #NFL #Chargers #BoltUp — Isaac Lowenkron (@isaaclowenkron) December 13, 2021

#Chargers honoring Vicente Fernandez again and the crowd erupts. “Volver, Volver” is playing. Bolts play this after every win. #NYGvsLAC — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) December 12, 2021

Mike Davis had 🧲 for hands in the #Chargers win over the #Giants. Davis had 4 pass deflections along with 3 tackles and a TFL! #BoltUp | #BYUFootball — Cougs in the Pros 🤙🏼 (@BYUpros) December 13, 2021

Chiefs-Chargers for first place in the AFC West in four days. See you Thursday night at @SoFiStadium. — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) December 13, 2021

@AustinEkeler my dude out here getting some victories for my fantasy football ball team, my favorite football team and my fortnite. pic.twitter.com/d8fFkHNcHE — Steve Rivera (@SteveSDfaithful) December 13, 2021