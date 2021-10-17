Twitter reacts to Chargers’ 34-6 loss to Ravens

Heading into Week 6, the Chargers had many labeling them as the best football team in the entire AFC.

That was until Los Angeles traveled to Baltimore to take on the Ravens, where they were outmatched in all phases of the game.

The Bolts’ loss had those wondering if the team was indeed pretenders or if they were given a wake-up call of areas that need improvement.

With that said, here’s a look at how the general population reacted following the Chargers’ 34-6 loss to the Ravens:

Chargers are getting humbled right now as they should, I really like our chances after the bye week pic.twitter.com/U3gEWLjoat — Juwane 🤍 (@Juwane10) October 17, 2021

I mean I knew the Chargers couldn’t stop the run but ✨wow✨. pic.twitter.com/VkbzyiEMm5 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 17, 2021

A lot of sky is falling comments today and I get it but the Chargers are 4-2 and should get some reinforcements after the bye. Sometimes you need a loss like that to humble your team. Take the L, make adjustments during the bye, and come out swinging on Halloween. #BoltUp — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) October 17, 2021

Let me get a “ #BoltUp “ under this tweet for everyone’s who’s hopes are still high going forward ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #BoltFam — 4-1 BOLT UP ⚡️ (@natecrespo_) October 17, 2021

2020 Buccaneers: 38-3 loss to the Saints. 2019 Chiefs: 19-13 loss to the 7-9 Colts. 2018 Patriots: 34-10 loss to the Titans. 2017 Eagles: 24-10 loss to Seahawks. 2016 Patriots: 16-0 loss to the 7-9 Bills. The Chargers are still a legit contender. Relax. — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) October 17, 2021

WIN, LOSE, OR TIE ITS STILL CHARGERS TILL I DIE!!!#BoltGangOrDontBang — JuanAndOnlyKiwi (@JuanAndOnlyKiwi) October 17, 2021

Week 5 Chargers Week 6 Chargers pic.twitter.com/PUiGL7maE1 — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) October 17, 2021

Bye week very much needed by the #Chargers. Chargers need Justin Jones back & a couple LB’s. But they also need to really evaluate their run defense. Also need to find a new Kicker. Chargers been playing really hard fought games vs good opponents. Outmatched today. — #Chargers⚡️ (4-2) (@BoltsCity1) October 17, 2021

At the end of the day, the Chargers are still in good shape at 4-2. Brandon Staley and company will adjust accordingly. No need to panic. The team is okay. https://t.co/QM8ZJTVuut — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) October 17, 2021