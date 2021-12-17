Twitter reacts to Chargers’ 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs

The Chargers and Chiefs faced off in a showdown with first place in the AFC West on the line.

Throwing jabs at each other throughout the night, Los Angeles and Kansas City took the game to overtime, tied at 28 apiece, but a touchdown reception from Travis Kelce sealed the deal.

Here’s what the general population had to say about the Bolts’ loss to the Chiefs.

Chargers got a good thing going, what a game! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 17, 2021

Proud of my #Chargers. Chin up #BoltsFam. We were in that game until very end. Still enough season left to make playoffs. Have hope and #BoltUp — BoltsFamilyMan (@BoltsFamilyMan) December 17, 2021

Everyone’s gonna talk about the 4th down decisions for the Chargers but the drops did them in more than anything else imo. That game should’ve have been all that close. Terrible loss. — Guilty As Charged Podcast (@GACPodcast17) December 17, 2021

Brandon Staley was “Boy Blunder” tonight blowing the game for the #Chargers going 2-5 on 4th down. Fact! @MadDogRadio pic.twitter.com/HBcwo4cwvl — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) December 17, 2021

The Chiefs are the best team in the AFC … which doesn't say all that much about the AFC. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 17, 2021

The Chiefs are back in the AFC’s top seed. Here’s what the #NFL playoff picture looks like after tonight: pic.twitter.com/RExWbHTm6P — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 17, 2021

For every one of you who stuck with this #Chargers team through the end of that game and kept that same energy all night, I salute you.#BoltFam who was at SoFi – you were absolutely INCREDIBLE tonight. The loss sucks. Embrace it. Remember it. I still like us. #OurWay — Dan W. (@ChargersHomer) December 17, 2021

Andy Reid: “My hat goes off to Melvin Ingram for winning two coin flips.” — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) December 17, 2021

What a game! Chargers have a very good team, and are just as talented as the Chiefs. Going to be fun watching Mahomes & Herbert go at it. That game tonight…shows the importance of coaching in the NFL. Chargers lost because of poor coaching decisions. #ChiefsKingdom #BoltUp #TNF — Mid American Sports (@MidAmSportsX) December 17, 2021

Hard not to think about Justin Herbert and his career trajectory following a similar path to Philip Rivers. Stat machine, gun slinger, ultimate gamer, fun to watch but will he come up short far too often like Rivers? — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 17, 2021

If #Chargers took two FGs, this wouldn't have been an issue. Also, how about the #Chargers defense making a stop, just saying. https://t.co/Abr9oiaTrr — LaKeena McGee (@KeenaMcGee) December 17, 2021