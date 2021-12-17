Twitter reacts to Chargers’ 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs

Valentina Martinez
·2 min read
The Chargers and Chiefs faced off in a showdown with first place in the AFC West on the line.

Throwing jabs at each other throughout the night, Los Angeles and Kansas City took the game to overtime, tied at 28 apiece, but a touchdown reception from Travis Kelce sealed the deal.

Here’s what the general population had to say about the Bolts’ loss to the Chiefs.

