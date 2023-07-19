Twitter reacts: Chad Morris expected to return to Clemson in an offensive analyst role

Alex Turri
·3 min read

The Clemson football program is returning a familiar name to the program. 

As confirmed by our friends over at the Clemson Insider, Chad Morris is returning to the Tigers in an offensive analyst role. Clemson brings a big name with experience back to the program. 

Morris was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before becoming the head coach of SMU and later Arkansas. However, in his time with the Tigers, he built a strong relationship with Swinney beyond just coaching. They built a strong bond as neighbors for multiple years before Morris departed for a head coaching job.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Not only does he have a familiarity with Swinney and the program but new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as well. Morris’ son Chandler played for Riley at TCU last season.

A great addition to the Tigers’ staff; people are thrilled with this news. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the return of Chad Morris.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire

Recommended Stories