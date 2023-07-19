Twitter reacts: Chad Morris expected to return to Clemson in an offensive analyst role

The Clemson football program is returning a familiar name to the program.

As confirmed by our friends over at the Clemson Insider, Chad Morris is returning to the Tigers in an offensive analyst role. Clemson brings a big name with experience back to the program.

Morris was Clemson’s offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before becoming the head coach of SMU and later Arkansas. However, in his time with the Tigers, he built a strong relationship with Swinney beyond just coaching. They built a strong bond as neighbors for multiple years before Morris departed for a head coaching job.

Not only does he have a familiarity with Swinney and the program but new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as well. Morris’ son Chandler played for Riley at TCU last season.

A great addition to the Tigers’ staff; people are thrilled with this news. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the return of Chad Morris.

Chad Morris is back at Clemson as an offensive analyst. Morris led the the Tigers to 41.0 PPG in 2012 (6th most) and 40.2 PPG in 2013 (8th most) as OC before taking HC positions at SMU and Arkansas. Former RB James Davis is also returning to help coach their running backs. pic.twitter.com/Xs3rrnPIoW — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 19, 2023

While it's not official yet, can confirm that the plan is for former Clemson OC and SMU/Arkansas head coach Chad Morris to join the Clemson staff in a volunteer offensive consulting role… similar to what Ted Roof held on defense in 2021 — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) July 19, 2023

@CoachGRiley and Chad Morris running the Clemson offense this year. pic.twitter.com/CTY94iem7A — Adam (@Ametts24) July 19, 2023

Chad Morris is back at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/NKgDaZV48s — Morgan Thomas (@TheMorganTShow) July 19, 2023

Garret Riley, Kyle Richardson, & Chad Morris all at Clemson this szn. Man oh man, if Cade has a pulse and these WR can stay healthy then the scoreboard shall lighteth up. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) July 19, 2023

Chad Morris is back https://t.co/Y3P0JVq6Hg — Clemson Tom (@ClemsonTom) July 19, 2023

Chad Morris is back at Clemson 👀👀👀 https://t.co/DzNaTNA9hL — Jordan Bowman (@JoBo0209) July 19, 2023

I know one thing about Clemson this year: with Garett Riley and Chad Morris on staff, this offense will be more more creative https://t.co/WmIcED6psf — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) July 19, 2023

Dabos done playing games going to make sure the ship gets back on track now bringing back Chad Morris in an analyst roll. This season is going to be ALOT of fun!! 🐅🐅🐅 @ClemsonFB — Matthew Cooper (@HowardsRock24) July 19, 2023

Chad morris is back at Clemson. — Sidelines – Clemson (@SSN_Clemson) July 19, 2023

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Chad Morris is returning to Clemson in an offensive analyst role 🐅 Morris was Clemson’s Offensive Coordinator from 2011-2014 In 2012 and 2013, Morris’ offenses set an ACC record, becoming the first team to average 40+ PPG in back-to-back seasons pic.twitter.com/DzD0GqpOqA — Clemson Football News (@clemsonFBalerts) July 19, 2023

Chad Morris and Garret Riley? Sounds like a good duo running the offense — 🐅 (@accmain4) July 19, 2023

So Dabo has Garrett Riley, Chad Morris, and Jeff Scott walking around Tiger Town this offseason…and Cryin Shane brought in this guy 😂🐔🤣 #NoMoreFlukes pic.twitter.com/KVJKHP10vV — Shadow of Death Valley (@ShadowOfDV) July 19, 2023

