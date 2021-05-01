Twitter reacts to CB Tre Brown being taken in fourth-round by Seahawks

Jonathan Warner
·2 min read
Twitter reacts to CB Tre Brown being taken in fourth-round by Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks second of three picks in this year's 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books. 

With the 137th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown.

As expected, former Oklahoma teammates and coaches, as well as Seahawks fans, sent out their well-wishes to the newest member of the 12 army.

Brown might be undersized, but his aggressive nature and speed are what the Seahawks saw as a plus size for drafting him to help fill the corner position.

From Dane Brugler’s draft guide: "Brown is undersized and his aggressive nature is a double-edged sword, but he can flat out fly with the route recognition and athleticism to make plays on the football."

Congrats Brown and welcome to Seattle!

