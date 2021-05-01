Twitter reacts to CB Tre Brown being taken in fourth-round by Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks second of three picks in this year's 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books.

With the 137th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown.

With the 137th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the #Seahawks have selected Oklahoma CB Tre Brown. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) May 1, 2021

As expected, former Oklahoma teammates and coaches, as well as Seahawks fans, sent out their well-wishes to the newest member of the 12 army.

Jeremiah called Tre Brown his highest available cornerback — Jeff Simmons (@realjeffsimmons) May 1, 2021

Tre Brown, Another D.J. Reed sized cornerback? Interesting. The #Seahawks are no longer married to that long, tall corner type it seems. — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) May 1, 2021

Holy smokes! Tre Brown to Seattle?!



TULSA TAKING OVER THE PACIFIC WEST PUT ON YUNG UN! — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) May 1, 2021

AYY WE GOT TRE BROWN, NOT A TERRIBLE SELECTION FROM OKLAHOMA LFG WE DID SOMETHING THAT WE NEEDED🔥 — ChasedSpace179 (WE GOT A DB BOYS🔥) (@BrodyPlummer27) May 1, 2021

Tre Brown's biggest positive is as a special teamer. That's what he was seen as, really, going in. Might be to replace Neiko Thorpe. I wouldn't read too much into this re:cornerback. — Rob Staton (@robstaton) May 1, 2021

Tre Brown is a stud. Super excited about that pick for Seattle.



DJ Reed’s success has definitely opened their eyes to CBs that don’t fit Carroll’s prototypical thresholds (and that’s a very good thing). — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) May 1, 2021

Tre Brown is my CB30. Strong press CB despite small stature. Love how he uses his feet to make up ground after the jam. Special Teams ace. Limited ceiling and he needs to improve his football IQ. #Seahawks intriguing fit. #NFLDraft #HallamAnalysis — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) May 1, 2021

Brown might be undersized, but his aggressive nature and speed are what the Seahawks saw as a plus size for drafting him to help fill the corner position.

From Dane Brugler’s draft guide: "Brown is undersized and his aggressive nature is a double-edged sword, but he can flat out fly with the route recognition and athleticism to make plays on the football."

Congrats Brown and welcome to Seattle!