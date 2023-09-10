Twitter reacts to Canada beating Team USA in overtime thriller for bronze medal: ’39-piece for MVP Dillon Brooks’
Canada won the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after beating Team USA 127-118 in an overtime thriller.
Dillon Brooks was unstoppable for Canada as he exploded for 39 points and seven three-pointers.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dramatic finale in the third-place game for the World Cup.
CANADA SECURE THE BRONZE 🥉#FIBAWC x #WinForCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/3Ty7CFDarw
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
🇨🇦 Canada win their FIRST EVER World Cup medal leaving 🇺🇸 Team USA with nothing 😳#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GhpHC5tSVI
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023
Dillon Brooks today:
39 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
12-18 FG
7-8 3P (!!)
Knocked off Team USA. pic.twitter.com/8QAlumsfq0
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023
Let them talk.
Dillon Brooks droppped a 39-piece today.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/mqDA2x61E7
— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023
dillon brooks was widely booed in every game because the entire pacific is warriors/lakers fans, and now he's getting MVP chants after scoring 39 points to beat USA for bronze. what an amazing journey.
— William Lou (@william_lou) September 10, 2023