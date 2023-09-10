Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Canada beating Team USA in overtime thriller for bronze medal: ’39-piece for MVP Dillon Brooks’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·1 min read
Canada won the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after beating Team USA 127-118 in an overtime thriller.

Dillon Brooks was unstoppable for Canada as he exploded for 39 points and seven three-pointers.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dramatic finale in the third-place game for the World Cup.

