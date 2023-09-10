Twitter reacts to Canada beating Team USA in overtime thriller for bronze medal: ’39-piece for MVP Dillon Brooks’

Canada won the bronze medal in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup after beating Team USA 127-118 in an overtime thriller.

Dillon Brooks was unstoppable for Canada as he exploded for 39 points and seven three-pointers.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the dramatic finale in the third-place game for the World Cup.

🇨🇦 Canada win their FIRST EVER World Cup medal leaving 🇺🇸 Team USA with nothing 😳#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/GhpHC5tSVI — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 10, 2023

Dillon Brooks today: 39 PTS

4 REB

5 AST

12-18 FG

7-8 3P (!!) Knocked off Team USA. pic.twitter.com/8QAlumsfq0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 10, 2023

Let them talk. Dillon Brooks droppped a 39-piece today.#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/mqDA2x61E7 — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 10, 2023

dillon brooks was widely booed in every game because the entire pacific is warriors/lakers fans, and now he's getting MVP chants after scoring 39 points to beat USA for bronze. what an amazing journey. — William Lou (@william_lou) September 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype