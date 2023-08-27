Twitter reacts to Canada’s 55-point win over Lebanon: ‘Dillon Brooks has been phenomenal’

After blowing out France 95-65 in the FIBA World Cup opener, Canada picked up yet another huge victory, this time against Lebanon (128-73).

Jordi Fernandez’s team advanced to the second round of the tournament, and, so far is looking like a real threat to Team USA.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Canada’s blowout win.

RJ Barrett taking charges up 40. Love it, wincingly. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 27, 2023

Canada 100

Lebanon 48 End of the third quarter. — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023

Canada has put up 100 after three quarters. Lebanon has 48. I never write the post-game story before the game ends. The post-game story is now already written. — Arash Madani (@ArashMadani) August 27, 2023

I’m so happy that Dillon Brooks is having the summer he’s having, he’s been phenomenal for Canada. Not playing out of his role offensively, knocking down the open shots he does grt, locking everyone and their mama up defensively. — i. adan (@Imman_Adan) August 27, 2023

Team Canada: The First team in FIBA World Cup history to record 40+ assists in a game. pic.twitter.com/cjylAdAmWI — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 27, 2023

Canada 128

Lebanon 73 55-point win. pic.twitter.com/WAhsdTsSUw — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) August 27, 2023

Canada has broken the World Cup record for assists in a game. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) August 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype