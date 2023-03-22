Twitter reacts to C.J. Stroud and Ohio State football’s Pro Day

Phil Harrison
·5 min read

There were some goings on and happenings at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday. Namely, Ohio State hosted a pretty large contingent of NFL representatives for its annual Pro Day.

While a lot of the NFL types were there to watch C.J. Stroud work out, many were also there to see the other Ohio State draft hopefuls like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Paris Johnson Jr., and more. And while NFL+ was really the only way you could stream some of the event live, there were plenty of Twitter reactions to all the hubbub in Columbus.

Here are some of the best Twitter had to offer from the 2023 version of Ohio State Pro Day.

Well, we're sure the NFL Scouts had their stopwatches

Always C.J. Stroud's No. 1 fan

Looks like Stroud made a mark

I mean, he's not even draft eligible yet

Dad (Mr. Hall of Famer) is in attendance

I guess we'll see

That includes some pretty quarterbacks Day has seen just in his time in Columbus

Impress NFL types. Check.

It's going to be weird not seeing these two together

Effortless and Smooth

Smith-Njigba looks pretty healthy

This is an interesting comp, to say the least

We would say there is mutual interest

We all know Stroud blows it away off the field

Not top end, but more than adequate

Is this a sign?

This is definitely Smith-Njigba's best quality

Truth.

 

Yep. He's going in the first round.

