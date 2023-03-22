Twitter reacts to C.J. Stroud and Ohio State football’s Pro Day

There were some goings on and happenings at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday. Namely, Ohio State hosted a pretty large contingent of NFL representatives for its annual Pro Day.

While a lot of the NFL types were there to watch C.J. Stroud work out, many were also there to see the other Ohio State draft hopefuls like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Paris Johnson Jr., and more. And while NFL+ was really the only way you could stream some of the event live, there were plenty of Twitter reactions to all the hubbub in Columbus.

Here are some of the best Twitter had to offer from the 2023 version of Ohio State Pro Day.

Well, we're sure the NFL Scouts had their stopwatches

Jaxon Smith-Njigba did run the 40 at Ohio State’s Pro Day. Please use your home stop watches to figure out the time pic.twitter.com/2e7Kgrq7Qr — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) March 22, 2023

Always C.J. Stroud's No. 1 fan

C.J. Stroud made sure to find his mom right after his throwing session at Ohio State pro day pic.twitter.com/jpQvIKoIRf — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 22, 2023

Looks like Stroud made a mark

Top-ranked Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud met with the #Panthers contingent after his Pro Day: QB Coach Josh McCown says “You spun it well, bro, that was great. That was awesome.” Then the two proceed to schedule a game of horse, Stroud saying “I'm gonna pic.twitter.com/LruS8ABk0i… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 22, 2023

I mean, he's not even draft eligible yet

Some early reactions I gathered from NFL coaches and personnel guys who were at Ohio State Pro Day, on WR Marvin Harrison Jr. … 💥 "Incredible."

💥 "Really impressive."

💥 "Unfortunately not draft eligible."

💥 "He looked like a dude."

💥 "Lol" — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 22, 2023

Dad (Mr. Hall of Famer) is in attendance

Marvin Harrison Sr. is at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for Ohio State's Pro Day. Marvin Harrison Jr. will be running routes and catching passes from C.J. Stroud. pic.twitter.com/1SW7xz6GZT — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) March 22, 2023

I guess we'll see

That includes some pretty quarterbacks Day has seen just in his time in Columbus

Ryan Day said C.J. Stroud’s pro day throwing session was “as good as I’ve seen.” pic.twitter.com/SNh90qhw4J — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 22, 2023

Impress NFL types. Check.

C.J. Stroud just put on quite a passing show. — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) March 22, 2023

It's going to be weird not seeing these two together

C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day embrace after OSU pro day pic.twitter.com/gdhqSszfqs — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) March 22, 2023

Effortless and Smooth

C.J. Stroud throwing dots at his Pro Day🎯 pic.twitter.com/SOMUqRUpcu — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 22, 2023

Smith-Njigba looks pretty healthy

C.J. Stroud throwing to Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State’s Pro Day pic.twitter.com/P1kAjGl8ym — Stephen Means (@Stephen_Means) March 22, 2023

This is an interesting comp, to say the least

After watching 4 games of film, plus Combine and Pro Day, it’s time to reveal my comps for C.J. Stroud. My analysis: – High end comp is prime Texans Deshaun Watson. Incredibly accurate, elite ball placement, very good arm, can extend plays with his legs and get out of trouble.… — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL) March 22, 2023

We would say there is mutual interest

C.J. Stroud on Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole meeting with him Tuesday night: ‘’It not only shows how interested they are in me but how I interested i am I them just to meet them, know them as people and get to know them better as a person.’’ — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 22, 2023

We all know Stroud blows it away off the field

My impression of C.J. Stroud’s pro day as far as the Panthers are concerned is what he did on the field wasn’t as big as what he said in their private meetings, how he interacted with others, etc. This part of the equation will be key. Same for Bryce Young next. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 22, 2023

Not top end, but more than adequate

Ohio State first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently ran the 40 at his Pro Day and according to the watches of several scouts, the range was from 4.48-4.52. Fast. (Also, watch it all live on NFL+.) — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Is this a sign?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba just arrived at Woody Hayes athletic center wearing a #Giants hat. Was walking step for step with GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll. 🍿 🍿 — A New Hope. (@IG3rb) March 22, 2023

This is definitely Smith-Njigba's best quality

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has his DOCTORATE IN ROUTE RUNNING. Blazing to a 4.4 at his pro day eliminates all the questions about his speed that should have never been there in the first place. His Game tape is ELITE. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 22, 2023

Truth.

Hearing "low 4.5s" for @jaxon_smith1's 1st 40 yard run. Remember, his game is quickness and he had elite 3Cone and Short Shuttle times at the combine. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 22, 2023

Yep. He's going in the first round.

Paris Johnson is way too big to be this athletic and quick 👀. Future Bear? #DaBears #DaBears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/TJ0V5RS09b — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 22, 2023

