Twitter reacts to Bronny James’ USC debut: ‘Already a better shooter than MJ’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read
Bronny James made his college debut for USC on Sunday afternoon, nearly five months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

With LeBron James in attendance, Bronny put up four points to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action in his team’s 84-79 overtime loss against Long Beach State.

Fans, media members, and NBA players reacted to Bronny’s debut on Twitter.

