Twitter reacts to Bronny James’ USC debut: ‘Already a better shooter than MJ’

Bronny James made his college debut for USC on Sunday afternoon, nearly five months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

With LeBron James in attendance, Bronny put up four points to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action in his team’s 84-79 overtime loss against Long Beach State.

Fans, media members, and NBA players reacted to Bronny’s debut on Twitter.

Welcome back Bronny — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 10, 2023

Watching Bronny walk out on that court gave me chills… Welcome back to the game you love Bronny — DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 10, 2023

Bron recording Bronny’s debut Classic. 😂 🤳 pic.twitter.com/YyzGZJTIQM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2023

bronny is a better shooter than mj ever was 😭😭 — dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) December 10, 2023

Watching Bronny play college hoops makes me feel old as hell — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 10, 2023

Bronny James makes his USC debut in a LeBron NXXT Gen PE — with #6 on the heel. pic.twitter.com/Zq0icoNOWQ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 10, 2023

Every social media company rn pic.twitter.com/XCiSkOJWmQ — GB Football (@GameBlazersFF) December 10, 2023

Just like his Dad 🏀🔥🔥 — 𝙊𝙠𝙬𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙡𝙖.💰 (@OkwyMula) December 10, 2023

Bronny James with his dad's signature chasedown block 😱 pic.twitter.com/q9Xbx2IYcd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

The USC crowd goes WILD over Bronny's first bucket. 👏🙌 (🎥: @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/WYoXk7VKzY — theScore (@theScore) December 10, 2023

Can't wait for this discussion tomorrow on every sports station: "Is Bronny a better player than LeBron?" And you know Skip Bayless is gonna take the bait — The Big Ole Bear (@BigOleBear1310) December 10, 2023

Bronny James has officially passed his dad all time in College points Already making history🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5RsQB90z57 — The CaruShow 🐐 (@BaldMambaSZN) December 10, 2023

Skip pulling up to the USC game to hate on Bronny and LeBron pic.twitter.com/AjqY3Lmyqj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 10, 2023

Bronny with a critical steal with the Trojans up 1. Going to the line now https://t.co/m7l2ZlMCG6 pic.twitter.com/oiTXp6xhH9 — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) December 10, 2023

Bronny James already has the clutch gene 🧬 pic.twitter.com/nigJm98OE0 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) December 10, 2023

bronny game winner script writers not even trying — ☼ (@phillymikann) December 10, 2023

Bronny has 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block as USC and Long Beach State are headed to OT tied at 74 He looks poised and in control, especially for a guy who hasn't played in a game in months https://t.co/ksomwsflQk — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 10, 2023

Got Bronny sitting in the corner every play like he Pj Tucker what is this coach — َ (@CookedByGuWop) December 10, 2023

LeBron, Gloria, and Zhuri watching Bronny play in his debut game for USC 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/DuSPwcwYav — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) December 10, 2023

BRONNY JAMES IN HIS USC DEBUT

👑 4 points

👑 3 rebounds

👑 2 assists

👑 2 steals

👑 1 block

< 4 months after suffering cardiac arrest ONLY THE BEGINNING OF A LEGENDARY CAREER pic.twitter.com/C4JKhrS2Ux — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) December 10, 2023

USC loses 84-79 in OT at home to Long Beach State in Bronny James’ debut: Bronny: 16 minutes

4 points

1-3 FG

1-3 from 3

3 rebounds

2 assists — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype