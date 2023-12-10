Twitter reacts to Bronny James’ USC debut: ‘Already a better shooter than MJ’
Bronny James made his college debut for USC on Sunday afternoon, nearly five months after suffering a cardiac arrest.
With LeBron James in attendance, Bronny put up four points to go along with three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of action in his team’s 84-79 overtime loss against Long Beach State.
Fans, media members, and NBA players reacted to Bronny’s debut on Twitter.
Welcome back Bronny
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 10, 2023
Watching Bronny walk out on that court gave me chills… Welcome back to the game you love Bronny
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) December 10, 2023
BRONNY BLOCK. 🔥🔥🔥
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 10, 2023
Bron recording Bronny’s debut
Classic. 😂 🤳 pic.twitter.com/YyzGZJTIQM
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2023
BRONNY'S FIRST NCAA BUCKET
🔥
(via @USC_Hoops)pic.twitter.com/CFp7TCsGRp
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2023
bronny is a better shooter than mj ever was 😭😭
— dean 🦂 (@DeanScorpion_) December 10, 2023
Watching Bronny play college hoops makes me feel old as hell
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) December 10, 2023
Bronny 3 🥶 pic.twitter.com/8TLflbWV6S
— 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) December 10, 2023
Bronny James makes his USC debut in a LeBron NXXT Gen PE — with #6 on the heel. pic.twitter.com/Zq0icoNOWQ
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 10, 2023
Bronny James makes his USC debut in the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen. 👑 pic.twitter.com/KbZAaJj1Sz
— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 10, 2023
Every social media company rn pic.twitter.com/XCiSkOJWmQ
— GB Football (@GameBlazersFF) December 10, 2023
Just like his Dad 🏀🔥🔥
— 𝙊𝙠𝙬𝙮 𝙈𝙪𝙡𝙖.💰 (@OkwyMula) December 10, 2023
Bronny James with his dad's signature chasedown block 😱 pic.twitter.com/q9Xbx2IYcd
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023
The USC crowd goes WILD over Bronny's first bucket. 👏🙌
(🎥: @cameronsalerno1)pic.twitter.com/WYoXk7VKzY
— theScore (@theScore) December 10, 2023
Can't wait for this discussion tomorrow on every sports station: "Is Bronny a better player than LeBron?"
And you know Skip Bayless is gonna take the bait
— The Big Ole Bear (@BigOleBear1310) December 10, 2023
Bronny James has officially passed his dad all time in College points
Already making history🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5RsQB90z57
— The CaruShow 🐐 (@BaldMambaSZN) December 10, 2023
Skip pulling up to the USC game to hate on Bronny and LeBron pic.twitter.com/AjqY3Lmyqj
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 10, 2023
College Debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L7ANLMhZI8
— Bronny (@BronnyJamesJr) December 10, 2023
Bronny with a critical steal with the Trojans up 1. Going to the line now https://t.co/m7l2ZlMCG6 pic.twitter.com/oiTXp6xhH9
— 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) December 10, 2023
Bronny James already has the clutch gene 🧬 pic.twitter.com/nigJm98OE0
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) December 10, 2023
Bronny James has officially surpassed his dad in All-Time NCAA points…
LEGREATNESS 👑 pic.twitter.com/9NnwqwRR76
— Playmaker (@playmaker) December 10, 2023
bronny game winner script writers not even trying
— ☼ (@phillymikann) December 10, 2023
Bronny has 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 block as USC and Long Beach State are headed to OT tied at 74
He looks poised and in control, especially for a guy who hasn't played in a game in months https://t.co/ksomwsflQk
— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 10, 2023
Got Bronny sitting in the corner every play like he Pj Tucker what is this coach
— َ (@CookedByGuWop) December 10, 2023
Bronny james has more points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, fgs, 3ps, fts, minutes, and defensive rebounds than his father in college ENOUGH SAID THIS IS GREATNESS
— 𝓂𝒶𝓀𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶🦋 (@StroudROTY) December 10, 2023
LeBron, Gloria, and Zhuri watching Bronny play in his debut game for USC 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/DuSPwcwYav
— Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) December 10, 2023
BRONNY JAMES IN HIS USC DEBUT
👑 4 points
👑 3 rebounds
👑 2 assists
👑 2 steals
👑 1 block
< 4 months after suffering cardiac arrest
ONLY THE BEGINNING OF A LEGENDARY CAREER pic.twitter.com/C4JKhrS2Ux
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) December 10, 2023
USC loses 84-79 in OT at home to Long Beach State in Bronny James’ debut:
Bronny:
16 minutes
4 points
1-3 FG
1-3 from 3
3 rebounds
2 assists
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 10, 2023
Bronny James points today: 4
Lebron James career college points: 0
Already surpassed his dad👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/7qddDe4Wgk
— Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) December 10, 2023